Rutland Middle School students were treated to midday concert Wednesday.
Pianist Tony Lu, took students on a journey through musical history, from the early-18th century to the modern day, playing snippets of Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and contemporary Russian jazz along the way.
Lu, 24, is a graduate of Bennington College and a teacher at the Bennington-based Sonatina Piano Camps.
As a teacher and performer of classical and jazz music, Lu’s teaching style blends theory, improvisation and history.
“My approach is that I want to introduce the instrument to them,” he said in an interview earlier this week.
That means learning about composers and the historical periods in which they lived.
“This is just one of many angles of learning history, but through music,” he said.
During his presentation Wednesday, Lu contrasted the styles of different composers and shared bits of historical trivia that gave context to their works.
He also shared his own personal story.
Originally from Wuhan, China, Lu came to the United States at age 16 in search of better educational and creative opportunities.
Lu, who has a visual impairment, said China can be a difficult place to live with such a disability.
“Being a blind person in China is just too limited with every single factor that you can think of,” he said, explaining that opportunities are not available regardless of how talented someone is.
Lu began playing piano by ear at an early age. Having perfect pitch, he excelled at the instrument; however, he didn’t see himself pursuing it professionally until he was in college.
Lu told students that learning piano in China was restrictive and focused more on repetition than expression. He added that younger musicians were not allowed to learn pieces by 19th-century composers like Chopin and Liszt because instructors deemed students not emotionally ready for them.
“In China, I was a good follower. I can follow instructions very well. I had no room to think and to process, and to really challenge any existing theory or anything,” he said. “And here, from day one, that’s the focus — you think independently, you form your idea and then you present an idea and challenge each others’ idea,” he said.
Lu said that mindset applied to education in China in general, which he explained was more concerned with getting students to pass tests than allowing them to learn more broadly.
“The result is, they’re really good testers … but are they creative? I’m not so sure,” he said.
When he came to America, Lu said he was able to immediately challenge himself with AP- and college-level classes.
“And that’s really helpful, because that really taught me how to study and how to learn independently while reflecting on other things. And that also applies to music,” he said.
Students were also interested to hear about how Lu learned new songs as a blind person.
He said that while Braille sheet music does exist, it tends to be complicated and limiting.
Instead, he relies on his ear, listening to recordings or having another pianist play songs at a slower speed depending on the complexity.
Shannon Bonsignore, choral and general music teacher at RMS, said the concert was a great opportunity for students to learn from a classically trained pianist in an intimate setting.
Bonsignore added that Lu’s discussion of his experience as a blind person learning a musical instrument was another valuable lesson.
“It’s a good experience for them to see, ‘Oh, wait a minute, disability doesn’t equal I can’t do this.’ It just means I might have to learn it differently,” she said.
Moreover, Bonsignore hoped that Lu’s local connection would inspire students to reach for their aspirations.
“I think it’s great for kids to see you could become a professional musician even if you’ve done your training in small, little Vermont. We can grow great musicians,” she said.
Seventh-grader James Alt said it was interesting to see how Lu was able to play piano without knowing where the keys were.
“I think it’s pretty impressive that he can do this,” he said, adding that he’s trying to learn piano himself.
Tyler Sills, another seventh-grader who plays drums and xylophone in the school band, was moved by Lu’s story about moving to America.
He was also impressed that Lu has perfect pitch, noting, “not a lot of people have that.”
“I thought the performance was really great,” he said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.