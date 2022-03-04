City politics are still nonpartisan, but they’ve gotten a little more organized in recent years.
For the past two years, groups of like-minded candidates for Board of Alderman and School Board have branded themselves “Rutland Forward” and campaigned together, while those who opposed retiring the “Rutland Raiders” nickname for the school sports teams organized a slate of school board candidates that campaigned together.
Local elections are nonpartisan, and while candidates have cooperated in the past, such formal presentation of candidate slates is a new phenomenon in city politics.
Board of Aldermen member Sharon Davis said it was like nothing she has seen in her three decades on the board.
“Over my years, the majority of people stood alone, similar to what I do,” she said. “I advocate for myself, and I fund myself, and the taxpayers make a decision based on what you’ve offered.”
Former Mayor Jeffrey Wennberg, whose involvement with City Hall in one form or another goes back to the 1970s, said party politics played a role in Rutland elections well before his time.
“At some point — I don’t know when — there was a decision made that would no longer be the case,” he said, adding that every few years someone would argue for a return to that system. “I was always opposed to that. My one-line rebuttal was, we have enough things to argue about without having an artificial dividing line added to it.”
A search of the Herald’s archive failed to pinpoint a time when city elections were conducted by party. A 1956 story indicated they were in West Rutland at that time — and the city’s Republicans and Democrats put up the same slate for local office. Stories about candidacies in the city and Rutland Town that year made no mention of party affiliation.
A group of candidates connected through the Rutland Young Professionals cooperated informally in the 2015 aldermanic race, but never presented themselves as a unit — there were no lawn signs or palm cards bearing groups of names that year.
Union endorsements once created slates of sorts. In 1978, the city’s union leadership put out a list of five candidates it backed for the Board of Aldermen. One of them, a political newcomer, was “a teacher at Mount St. Joseph Academy” named David Wolk.
“I don’t remember that,” said Wolk, whose résumé has grown considerably since. “When I ran for the Senate and for lieutenant governor, I did not get any labor endorsements.”
Wolk said regardless of what the union did, he and the other four — Joseph Ragosta, Edmond Stebbins Jr., Laurence Hobbs and Terrance Barrett — did not run as a slate.
“No one ran as a slate then,” he said. “You ran your own independent campaign, and that was just who the union supported. I don’t remember those guys. We didn’t run as a team. It was not an endorsement that I sought, and I don’t think the others did, either.”
Wolk said he wasn’t even sure why the union did it. David Van Deusen, president of the AFL-CIO Vermont State Labor Council, filled in that blank.
“That was the year the city workers in Rutland went on strike,” he said. “The year 1978 is burned in my mind because that was the last strike in the City of Rutland.”
Van Deusen said the union has in recent years endorsed the Progressive Party candidates in Burlington’s partisan elections, but said local officials would have to comment on where they stand on endorsements in Rutland’s office. Attempts to reach the AFSCME Council 93 office were unsuccessful Friday.
Union leadership claimed in 1978 they could deliver 1,000 votes to their chosen candidates, but voters had their own ideas. Most of the union slate fell short of that number and only Wolk and Barrett claimed seats in the 15-person race.
Davis said she would not join a slate, even if invited to by like-minded candidates.
“Is like-minded people on the board a good thing?” she asked. “Does it serve the city when we all think alike, and there’s little debate and little discussion? I don’t think so. ... The issue is how do we compromise and make the best decision for the taxpayers.”
On the other hand, Wennberg said that while he had some concerns about the role money would play in a more organized form of city politics, he had to like anything that stimulated public participation the way the candidates appeared to.
“If this gets more people going to the polls, I applaud that,” said Wennberg, who moderated a forum for candidates from the “Rutland Parents 4 All Students” school board slate. “I applaud that.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.