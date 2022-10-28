Organizers say it’s not just a phantom hope — the Halloween Parade really is coming back tonight.
The event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It was supposed to return last year, but the weather proved too inclement on the planned date and the rain date.
“We’ve been watching the weather for the last 10 days and, as of Monday, we were super excited,” Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said Friday. “Not only are we not going to get rain — it’s just a beautiful day.”
Peters said there has been a strong public buzz around all the major events held this year and that excitement is evident for the parade as well. She said they had 75 entrants, which was short of a record but still a strong showing.
“I think we had two or three that had to pull out because to the playoff schedule,” she said.
There will also, she said, be a strong political contingent. In order to keep the election year event nonpartisan, Peters said politicians who wish to march in the parade have been asked to at least dress up.
“We have some new floats, some we haven’t seen in a while and some we’re excited to see again,” organizer Colleen Shattuck said. “All our dancing groups — minus the Skellies (Drum Journeys of the Earth’s dancing and drumming skeletons) — are first-timers or ones we haven’t seen in a while.”
Sullivan said several youth groups were marching and the parade also featured entries from the Shriners and the RAVE Car Show.
“We’ve got some really exciting, old cars, new cars, loud cars and small cars,” she said.
The parade steps off at 6:30 p.m. and follows the usual route, starting at Madison Street and going along Strongs Avenue and onto Wales Street before turning left onto West Street and left again onto Merchants Row before ending at the shopping plaza. One event that was expected for this year’s Halloween Parade won’t be happening.
Rutland Sculpture Trail organizer Steve Costello said the sculpture honoring parade founder Tom Fagan, which was slated to be unveiled during the parade, is not ready. He said they had not decided whether they will wait until Halloween 2023 for the unveiling or do it sooner.
“It’s going to be unbelievable when it’s done,” Costello said.
