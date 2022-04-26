The first race for one of the county’s newly drawn legislative districts appears to be starting with a hotly contested Republican primary.
Redistricting combined one of the former city wards with a portion of the town, potentially pitting Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland City, against Rep. Tom Terenzini, R-Rutland Town. Former City Alderman Paul Clifford said Monday night that Fagan was not running, and he was unsure of Terenzini’s plans, so he had decided to throw his own hat into the ring.
“I spoke to him briefly,” Clifford said of Terenzini. “He said he’s undecided. ... Were he to win (a primary), I’d support him. That’s the way it’s got to be done. If it has to be a primary, so be it.”
Reached Tuesday, Terenzini said he was running and expressed displeasure with having to face a challenge from Clifford.
“It’s my seat,” Terenzini said. “If he was an honorable man, he’d wait until I retire and then he’d run. To do things against another Republican in the 11th hour — that’s not how it’s done. I am not happy with Mr. Paul Clifford.”
Fagan confirmed Tuesday that he was not running.
“Fourteen years in the Legislature is a long time,” he said. “My wife and I always wanted to travel. The heart attack I had four years ago kind of reminded me — you can die in your seat or you can do what you really want. After 38 years, we’re going to choose the latter.”
The formation of a joint city-town legislative district was argued strenuously against by leaders from both municipalities, who said they frequently had divergent interests. Clifford said he has lived in the city and the town and been on the town Select Board and city Board of Aldermen, which he said made him especially qualified to bridge that gap.
Clifford said he has wanted to run for Legislature for a long time and was about to in 1995, but was unable to reconcile it with his work schedule. He served on the Board of Aldermen from 1988 to 1992 and again from 2018 to 2022. In between, he was the city’s Public Works Commissioner from 2004 to 2009 and served a brief stint on the town Select Board in 2015. Clifford said he resigned the position after a few months after a change in his work schedule made it untenable.
Clifford said work won’t get in his way this time. While he has spent the past five years at F.W. Webb, he said he retires in June. He said the redistricting played a “substantial role” in his decision to run.
Clifford was also the last person to officially propose looking at a city-town merger. As an alderman in 2020, Clifford got the board to refer the subject to its Intermunicipal Committee, but the idea was quickly squashed by the town, and Clifford said he has no plan to bring it up again.
“I heard loud and clear where the town was coming from on that,” he said. “That’s nowhere on my mind now.”
Terenzini was first elected to the town’s sole House seat in 2012.
“I’m up here working for the people of Rutland Town,” Terenzini said Tuesday, offering that as his “closing word” on the news he would face a primary challenge.
Terenzini’s son, Sen. Joshua Terenzini, R-Rutland County, announced this week he would not seek a second term in the Vermont Senate.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.