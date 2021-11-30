Planting a tree isn’t as simple as just putting it in the ground.
Students from the Rutland High School Environmental Club recently learned that lesson by helping 350 Rutland County plant 2 dozen trees on Kingsley and Roberts avenues.
“They’re learning about trees in a city landscape,” club adviser Jody Sabataso said. “Their process is making a choice of a tree based on water absorption, carbon dioxide absorption, making sure they aren’t all one kind of tree on the same street because of invasive species and disease.”
Sabataso said that the effort was a small start and that 350 Rutland County plans to plant another 500 trees in the city next year.
Volunteer Candy Jones said 350 Rutland County is one of seven “nodes” of 350 Vermont, which in turn is part of 350.org, the climate activism organization formed by environmentalist Bill McKibben and named for the 350 parts per million “safe” level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Jones said the group aims to play a strong role in efforts to “green up” the area in the coming years.
“The 350 mothership gives us guidance,” she said. “They develop statewide campaigns and initiatives we can be working on. Beyond that, we have the fluidity to develop our own mission statement and initiatives.”
Jones said the local group, which views itself as pursuing “climate justice” out of the recognition that vulnerable populations tend to suffer the most from environmental effects, formed in 2019 and picked up momentum almost immediately.
“Then we had the pandemic and we had to reboot some of our activities,” she said.
One of those activities was a series of workshops on composting.
“Suddenly, nobody was going anywhere,” Jones said. “One of our members who was very good about technology was able to switch those up to online workshops.”
Jones said those reached hundreds of people and led the way to some more hands-on projects.
Volunteer Dave Coppock said he started experimenting with backyard composting on his own even before the recent state mandates, but his research went into high gear when it became one of the group’s priorities. He built a unit that handles not only his own family’s food waste but also that of the people in his two-family rental unit. It was so large, he said, that he had to get a building permit.
“It works all year,” he said. “It’s insulated. Even through the winter, I can keep composting food scraps.”
Now Coppock said he is helping build a similar unit at the Rutland City Schools’ Allen Street campus, where he said the principal was already doing composting projects with the students during the warmer months.
“We have a late start on it,” he said. “We’re working on it now when the weather is good enough. ... We’ll just keep going until it’s done.”
Efforts for the tree plantings were not limited to the city. Jones said they received hundreds of seedlings as part of a statewide effort to plant 100,000 trees in Vermont in two years.
“They come as bare-root seedlings, 2- or 3-feet tall,” Jones said. “The application of where you can use those trees is somewhat limited.”
She said 400 of them went into the Mettawee River watershed. Others went in at the Pittsford community farm. They had enough left over, she said, to fill all the empty spots in the tree farm off Woodstock Avenue maintained by Rutland’s city arborist — spaces left empty by the effort to replace trees cut down ahead of the approach of the emerald ash borer.
Jones said it would take five years for those trees to be “street ready,” which involved growing them until their trunks are at least 2 inches in diameter.
“This means the tree can withstand dogs peeing on it, kids kicking at it, somebody’s weedwhacker,” she said.
There are also, Sabataso said, considerations his students learned about what tree goes where. Shade trees, he said, go on the northern side of the street for the benefit of the south-facing houses. On the southern side of the street, they pick trees that offer less shade, but still help block wind. All of them, he said, help the city by soaking up rainwater.
“There’s less water hitting our streets and going into an overtaxed sewer system,” he said.
