Given the weather and resulting school closings, there are updates and cancellations for a few school board meetings for this evening.
The following all need to be cancelled for this evening:
OVUU School Board - Student Discipline Hearing - Special Meeting
5:00 PM at OVUHS - Library
Purpose: Student Discipline Hearing (Executive Session Anticipated)
OV Unified Union Budget Meeting - Special Meeting
6:00 PM at OVUHS - Library
BUUSD - Board Candidate Orientation
6:00 PM at Barstow School
Informational Session for New Board Member Candidates
