Given the weather and resulting school closings, there are updates and cancellations for a few school board meetings for this evening. 
 
The following all need to be cancelled for this evening:
 
OVUU School Board - Student Discipline Hearing - Special Meeting
Wednesday, 01/09/19 
5:00 PM at OVUHS - Library
Purpose:  Student Discipline Hearing (Executive Session Anticipated)
 
OV Unified Union Budget  Meeting - Special Meeting
Wednesday, 01/09/9
6:00 PM at OVUHS - Library
Budget Discussion
 
BUUSD - Board Candidate Orientation
Wednesday, 01/09/19
6:00 PM at Barstow School
Informational Session for New Board Member Candidates
