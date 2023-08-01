MONTPELIER — Former Montpelier Police Detective Sgt. Wade Cochran has been named to head the statewide enforcement division at the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and will replace one of his mentors.

Cochran had worked under former Montpelier police chief Anthony Facos until he retired in 2020 and was immediately recruited by the Agency of Transportation to take over as DMV's Director of Enforcement and Safety.

