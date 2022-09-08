A Rutland man will spend three years on probation after police said he threw a display at a store clerk who told him he had to pay for coffee.
Shane Goodrich, 35, pleaded no contest Thursday in Rutland County criminal court to a single felony charge of assault and robbery. Goodrich originally was scheduled to be in court for a hearing on the state’s request to hold him without bail, but instead made the plea deal where he agreed to a sentence of six months to four years, suspended with three months of probation.
The state dropped misdemeanor charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and violating conditions of release on a previous charge as part of the deal.
Police said the incident leading to the charges took place last week. Rutland City Police responded at around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 31 to a call from the Cumberland Farms on South Main Street and arrived to find Goodrich sitting outside drinking coffee.
A clerk described Goodrich getting the coffee, taking a dollar from his pocket, putting it back and saying he couldn’t pay. Upon being informed he needed to pay, the clerk said Goodrich threw a display and walked out with the coffee without paying. The clerk told police nothing was damaged and that he did not want to press charges against Goodrich, but that he did want Goodrich to leave the property.
Goodrich, however, did not want to leave, according to police, and reacted to requests that he do so with “too bad” and expletives. Police said Goodrich approached them holding the coffee and making comments about police brutality and that they removed the coffee from his hand and “pushed him back to create distance,” upon which Goodrich declared he was getting more coffee and re-entered the store.
Police said Goodrich got another coffee as the officers repeatedly instructed him to leave — by this time the clerk had signed a notice against trespass — and began threatening to throw coffee on police if they tried to arrest him.
Officer Christopher Rose said he went “hands on” with Goodrich, grabbing him, once Goodrich had placed a lid on the coffee cup and turned his back. Rose said it took three officers to subdue Goodrich and take him into custody.
Once he was in custody, police said they found Goodrich was under court order to observe a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.