After looking far and wide, the Housing Trust of Rutland County found its next executive director close to home.
Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Cohen said Thursday she would take the position when Elisabeth Kulas resigns later this year. Cohen made the announcement at the news conference revealing the merger between the Chamber and the Rutland Economic Development Corp.
Cohen took over the Chamber in 2018 after the departure of longtime Executive Director Tom Donahue.
“I was in nonprofit housing before I came to chamber,” she said — her previous job was with NeighborWorks of Western Vermont. “I’m super excited about getting back into that.”
Cohen has a toe in that water already — she serves as the vice president of the housing trust’s board of directors. Despite the seeming inside track, housing trust Board President Norm Lash said they did a nationwide search that brought in 40 to 50 applicants.
“We had applications from the state of Washington to Boston,” he said. “A lot of it was done on the internet. ... To be honest, there weren’t other candidates we felt compared with what Mary brought to the table.”
That included work with a variety of local nonprofit agencies in general as well as her time with NeighborWorks in particular, Lash said.
“She’s pretty well-known around town,” he said. “She’s an extremely competent individual. She works really well with other people. She brings a lot to the table. Elisabeth knows Mary also and thinks very highly of her. ... We’re really pleased that it worked out and extremely confident Mary will do a good job. Elisabeth did a fantastic job — there’s big shoes to fill, and we think Mary can do it.”
Cohen said she will overlap with Kulas, who is staying on through December to help with the transition.
“Aside from getting to know the staff, there’s my learning curve,” Cohen said. “Elisabeth has been there 26 years. ... It’s always intimidating to step into someone’s shoes like that, but I’m also looking forward to leaving my mark.”
Cohen said she was particularly excited about working on the coming conversion of the former Immaculate Heart of Mary School on Lincoln Avenue into affordable housing.
