Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, is trying to force the Vermont State University to keep its libraries intact.

As part of the Vermont State Colleges System prepares to transition into VTSU as part of a cost-saving merger, the organization’s leadership has announced a plan to get rid of the vast majority of the library collections and lay off library staff in favor of digital services. The plan triggered widespread backlash, and Rutland County’s senior senator said this week he is introducing a bill to stop it.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

