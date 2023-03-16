Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, is trying to force the Vermont State University to keep its libraries intact.
As part of the Vermont State Colleges System prepares to transition into VTSU as part of a cost-saving merger, the organization’s leadership has announced a plan to get rid of the vast majority of the library collections and lay off library staff in favor of digital services. The plan triggered widespread backlash, and Rutland County’s senior senator said this week he is introducing a bill to stop it.
Collamore said he had lined up 14 other cosponsors — half the Vermont Senate.
“That tells me there’s a substantial number of people who have interest in this,” he said. “I feel strongly about this, and we’re going to do our best.”
Collamore provided text of the bill Thursday and said it had been submitted to the general counsel’s office, which he said will edit it for grammar and spelling before sending it to the floor.
“That could happen as early as tomorrow,” he said. “It could be next Tuesday, but it will be introduced.”
From there, he said it would likely be referred to the Senate Education Committee. Collamore said he has no control over what happens after that, but noted that two of the bill’s cosponsors — Sen. Terry Williams. R-Rutland County, and Sen. David Weeks, R-Rutland County — sit on the committee.
The bill states that the Vermont State Colleges “shall not close or reduce in size or scope the operation of a physical library ... or convert any library to an all-digital format,” without explicit authorization by the Legislature. It also forbids the system to “reduce the number of positions, employees or employee hours assigned to the operation or support of a physical library” below where they were on Jan. 1 of this year.
Collamore previously discussed the possibility of holding up capital funding to the system over the plan, but later said that was not practical. He said he did not want to micromanage the system to this degree, noting that VSCS had been set up as an independent entity, but that the issue was too important not to get involved.
“It’s a complicated issue,” he said. “We, in a sense, don’t have a lot of business putting our noses in their business, but at the same time, I want to express my deep displeasure. ... They really didn’t do a good job with this.”
The chair of the Vermont State Colleges board of trustees — Rep. Eileen Dickinson, R-St. Albans — could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday afternoon. Collamore said he had not gauged likely support for the bill in the House.
“I kind of hoped there’d be a companion bill on that side, but to my knowledge, nothing’s happened,” he said.
The system’s leadership said the plan will save $500,000 a year out of the $5 million in cuts they have been required to make during the merger, and it was driven by circulation data and a survey about student preferences. Critics have called the survey deceptive because it did not actually ask students how they felt about eliminating and downgrading libraries. The faculty assembly voted no-confidence in the leadership as a result of its failure to provide them much of the data supporting the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.