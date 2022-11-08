It seemed a safe bet Tuesday night that Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland, was returning to the Vermont Senate.

The lone incumbent in the race had a comfortable lead as of 10:45 p.m., when 22 out of 27 towns in the district had reported, according to unofficial results posted to the Vermont Secretary of State's website. Collamore's total at that hour was 11,948 — almost 2,000 votes more than Poultney Selectman and fellow Republican Terry Williams, who sat in second place in the six-way race for three seats with 9,920.

