It seemed a safe bet Tuesday night that Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland, was returning to the Vermont Senate.
The lone incumbent in the race had a comfortable lead as of 10:45 p.m., when 22 out of 27 towns in the district had reported, according to unofficial results posted to the Vermont Secretary of State's website. Collamore's total at that hour was 11,948 — almost 2,000 votes more than Poultney Selectman and fellow Republican Terry Williams, who sat in second place in the six-way race for three seats with 9,920.
After that, the competition tightened up considerably. David Weeks, a Proctor Republican and political newcomer, looked poised to claim a seat with 9,304 votes, but Rutland City Alderwoman Anna Tadio remained within a closable distance, leading the Democrats with 9,215. Rutland Town lawyer Bridgette Remington, another Democrat, appeared out of contention with 8,871.
Fair Haven Democrat Joshua Ferguson lagged behind with 8,293.
"I want to express my deep gratitude to everyone who came out to vote," Collamore said.
Collamore will be the only member of the previous delegation to return to Montpelier after Republican Joshua Terenzini and Democrat Cheryl Hooker both decided not to run again. Speaking shortly after 10 p.m., when the tallies showed Tadio with a tenuous grip on the third seat, he said he was holding out hope that he would be able to take both Williams and Weeks with him.
"For a while there we were running one, two and three, but we have had a little bit of a bump here," he said.
Collamore said he was watching the returns from an election party at Stonehedge Indoor Golf but did not have a feel for the statewide outlook.
"We're kind of jumping around down here," he said. "Everyone has a favorite race."
The campaign in Rutland was marked by a distinct lack of partisan rancor. Collamore said whoever joins him, he knows he will still be serving in a very Democratic Legislature, and that getting any economic gains for the people of Rutland County will require working across the aisle, which he noted he has through his career.
