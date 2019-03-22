After more than 60 years, College of St. Joseph, a small, independent college in Rutland, will cease teaching students at the end of the current semester, according to Jennifer Scott, the college's president.
Green Mountain College in Poultney and Southern Vermont College in Bennington already announced earlier this year that they would close when the current semester ends after questions posed by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE). For all three colleges, the issues were financial stability and not the quality of education.
CSJ currently has about 90 students. Scott said the first priority of college officials is to help them maintain their education with as little disruption as possible.
The college employs a little more than 200 people, Scott said.
According to a statement on the CSJ website, the college has formalized teach-out agreements with Castleton University, Vermont Technical College, Norwich University, the College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee, Massachusetts, and Chatham University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A few other agreements are in various stages of completion.
Staff at CSJ were informed in December that the college's accrediting entity would withdraw accreditation at the end of August.
Scott and other CSJ staff planned to persuade NECHE to give CSJ more time and a chance to stay open. The deadline for providing new information was April 1. Earlier this month, Scott said the college may have identified a partner that could help the school stay open.
Scott said Thursday that potential partner decided not to move forward with CSJ. She said it “just wasn't possible to put together a thoughtful plan” for NECHE by April 1.
Jay Kenlan, chairman of CSJ's board of trustees, said the board voted Monday to accept Scott's recommendation to accept NECHE's adverse action.
“The difficulty was that through Jennifer's efforts, we had thought we made progress. We thought with the school that we were talking to, it was moving to at least an agreement in principle on the continuation of the College of St. Joseph and ultimately some combination of the College of St. Joseph with this larger college,” Kenlan said.
Scott said the decision to accept the loss of accreditation is the only decision that has been made by CSJ officials.
“We have a lot of decisions yet to make and the business of the college is one of those to be made at a later time. Right now we're complying with NECHE's action, and then we'll make the decision about what happens next to the college at a later date. I remain undeterred and will do everything in my power to give a future to this college and to continue to contribute with its mission and to the economy of the Rutland region,” she said.
Kenlan said the college is expected to stop teaching at the end of spring and lose its accreditation at the end of summer.
“That means the school will not operate. The corporate entity of the school will continue to exist, and the school will continue to maintain its physical assets and Jennifer has indicated she would like to explore other options or the possibility of continuing the college in the future, but we don't have any options on the table at this point,” Kenlan said.
Scott made the announcement that CSJ would cease teaching to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday.
“The best way to reach everyone is through email,” she said.
Scott said there had been many in-person meetings Thursday and in the days before the closure announcement was made. But she said she used email on Wednesday because the situation had changed and she wanted to get news to the college community as soon as possible.
Kenlan said the CSJ community, including members of the board, have been through a difficult process. He said he attended the Founder's Day ceremony Wednesday at which Sister Shirley Davis was awarded the Sisters of St. Joseph Humanitarian Award.
“At the beginning of the (event) there was a presentation on the screen about the history of the college and the growth of the college and so forth. It was heartbreaking to sit there and watch that, realizing that in the near future the college was going to discontinue its operations as a college and I feel every board member feels exactly that way,” he said.
Scott said she believed “sadness and disappointment have been the prevailing mood” on campus Thursday.
“Also, I received a lot of emails that suggest everyone knew this was a possibility. It's just not the outcome that anyone had hoped for. But I've received a lot of emails and phone calls of support from the community as well as from students, staff and faculty. That's what makes this place and this community so great,” she said.
Scott, who is originally from Ohio, said she is “not going anywhere.”
“The job isn't done,” she said.
According to a CSJ statement, the college was founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Rutland. After years of educating their members within the walls of the motherhouse on Convent Avenue in Rutland, the sisters bought the campus of Rutland Junior College to establish a training center for their young novices. In 1956, a core group of women lead by Sister Mary Matthew McDevitt, the college’s first president, formed St. Joseph’s Teacher’s College.
