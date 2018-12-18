POULTNEY — Green Mountain College President Bob Allen said he hopes to secure a collaboration with another institution of higher learning by fall 2019, and prospects are being considered.
“We’re actively looking for partnerships, and much of those conversations are happening as we speak,” Allen said.
The East Room inside Withey Hall was packed Tuesday afternoon as staff and faculty filed into a closed meeting with Allen at 1 p.m. At 2:45, faculty finally emerged, but none would speak on the record about the meeting, saying that divulging any information could possibly harm potential collaborations.
The options for those collaborations are both within Vermont and outside the state, Allen said.
“(Institutions of higher learning) are all over the news right now,” Allen said. “We’re anticipating a really good spring ... this was just our monthly update.”
Green Mountain College’s education department is accredited by the Vermont State Department of Education, and their recreation and outdoor programs are accredited with the Council on Accreditation of the National Recreation and Park Association and the Association for Leisure and Recreation, according to their website.
Green Mountain College is a member of the Association of Vermont Independent Colleges and serves more than 700 students in their undergraduate and four master’s degree programs, employing 40 full-time faculty, of whom 93 percent have doctoral or other terminal degrees.
The college was recognized by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education for its 2018 Gold Score of 81.82 on the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, which gauges sustainability in higher education, and proved the highest score achieved by any college, according to a statement.
In a previous interview, Provost Thomas Mauhs-Pugh said the 2018 fall semester showed steady student retention and promising numbers. When contacted by the Herald, the Department of Education and Department of Labor reported that Green Mountain College showed no inclination to close its doors.
The Northeast Organic Farmer’s Association, with whom Green Mountain College has partnered for years to plan winter conferences at the University of Vermont, reported earlier this month that GMC was already working with the farmers’ group to plan for future conferences.
