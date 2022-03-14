For Christy Coloutti, returning to Northwest Primary School is a bit like coming home.
Coloutti, who started her career in education at the school 24 years ago as a student teacher, recently was named principal of the K-2 school located in Rutland’s northwest neighborhood.
For the past 10 years, Coloutti has been principal at Proctor Elementary School.
She said that while leaving is bittersweet, she believes change is good.
“I’m going to miss Proctor. I have to say that I truly love the community,” she said. “It’s a fabulous school system. I adore the kids here.”
Coloutti will replace current Northwest Principal Loren Pepe, who is retiring at the end of June.
Returning to Northwest will be an easy transition, she said, noting that she still knows about half of the current staff.
“I am excited about working with the Rutland City community,” she said.
Coloutti said her passion as an educator has always been at the primary level. She explained she has a knack for relating to families.
“At the primary level, this is their child’s first experience of schooling. And I think it’s really important for them to have a positive relationship with the administration (and) with the school with the community,” she said.
She also brings with her extensive experience as a special educator, something she considers an asset in her role as a principal.
“I honestly feel that it’s definitely an educational background that all principals should have,” she said.
As Coloutti considers what issues to address heading into the next school year, she said social-emotional learning in the wake of the pandemic will continue to be a priority.
She noted some young students have never been to school without masks and will need help transitioning to the new status quo.
Coloutti said she also intends to continue with the traditions that make Northwest special.
She acknowledged, however, that she will also need to spend some time getting reacquainted with the community
“It’s going to take some time to see what’s working and what’s not working and make adjustments as needed,” she said. “I don’t have any big game plan of going in and changing this, this and this. That’s not how I operate.”
Pam Reed, director of equity and inclusion at Rutland City Public Schools, was part of the 10-member hiring committee that selected Coloutti. The committee included, teachers, administrators and School Board members, as well as a parent, a para-educator and an administrative assistant.
Reed called Coloutti “an experienced leader” with a wealth of knowledge and experience working both as a classroom teacher and as a special educator.
“She brings that skill set and lens,” said Reed.
She added that Coloutti’s experience with positive behavior intervention and supports, social-emotional learning and multi-tiered systems of support made her stand out among the field of 11 applicants.
RCPS Superintendent Bill Olsen said he’s confident Coloutti will build on the “great climate and culture” Pepe has created at Northwest.
“When you walk into the building, you have a real sense of love and care for students,” he said. Olsen said he has known Coloutti for many years, both as a teacher and as a fellow administrator, calling her “well-regarded” across the state.
“When she was here on our administrative team, she was a real hard worker, very professional, but also has a great sense of humor,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with her. I’m glad that the children, the staff and the parent community have someone that can fill the void that Lauren’s leaving.”
