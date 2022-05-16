PROCTOR — Proctor Elementary School has found its next principal.
Elizabeth Coltey will take over for outgoing Principal Christy Coloutti, who was recently hired as principal of Northwest Primary School in Rutland City. Coltey begins work on July 1.
Coltey is currently principal at Wells Village School, where she has served since 2019.
She began her education career just over a dozen years ago, teaching at Leicester Central School and Rutland Intermediate School before assuming the principalship at Wells.
Coltey is no stranger to the Proctor community. She served as after school coordinator at PES several years ago. Her family connection to the town goes back even further, she said, adding her father was born at the former Proctor hospital.
Coltey said she’ll miss Wells, calling it a “wonderful community,” but is excited for what’s in store at Proctor.
Since both schools are part of the Greater Rutland Supervisory Union, she said the transition will be an easy one.
“I feel like I’m able to continue on with all the work that we’ve driven to do (in the supervisory union) over the last few years,” she said.
Coltey said she brings with her a collaborative spirit she hopes will help to build upon the work already being done at PES, such as its focus on literacy — an area about which she’s particularly passionate.
But first, Coltey said, she plans to spend some time listening.
“I’m going to do a lot of learning the first year and really understand the community and understand the stakeholders and the teachers,” she said.
Lisa Miser, president of the Quarry Valley School Unified Union District Board, said Coltey rose to the top of a pool of 15 candidates, calling her a “strong educator.”
Miser said Coltey already being a known quantity both within GRCSU and Proctor was an added benefit.
“We had a really positive response in the Proctor community when we announced that she would be coming in in the fall,” said Miser. “Parents in the school, and just community members, are really excited that she was the selection.”
Miser identified social-emotional issues related to the pandemic as an area of focus for all schools heading into the next academic year.
“We’ve had kids that started school and had only been in school with masks on. So there’s a level of uniqueness for that class,” she said. “And there certainly are students that have had some hiccups in their education, and those are pieces that we’re going to see for a number of years that we’re trying to close those holes. And that’s nothing that’s unique to Proctor or Quarry Valley or even the GRCSU.”
GRCSU Superintendent Chris Sell said that while Coloutti was leaving big shoes to fill, Proctor didn’t have to look far to find a worthy successor.
“We realized that we had a great candidate right within our own (supervisory union),” he said. “The work that (Coltey’s) been able to do down at Wells Village (School) over the past couple of years has been phenomenal. … I think just her personality and just her enthusiasm and where she’s at in her career is just a great fit.”
Like Miser, Sell noted pandemic recovery — both academically and social-emotionally — remained a priority.
“I think Liz will have to … hit the ground running to see where students are at and what she and the staff need to do to really work with students to get them where they need to be,” he said.
Sell added that Carol Wincowski has been tapped to replace Coltey as principal at WVS.
“We found a great fit for Wells — somebody who knows the Wells community, has some good experience in education and will come right in and pick up where Liz left off and also will start moving things forward as well,” he said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.