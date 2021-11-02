FAIR HAVEN — A battery charger is believed to be the cause of a fire that damaged a workshop on Colvin Road on Tuesday.
Fair Haven Fire Chief Jim Heller said local departments were called to 114 Colvin Road shortly before 11 a.m. for a fire alarm activation. Departments from Poultney, Castleton, Hampton, New York, and Whitehall, New York, answered the call.
“The first crew in did a nice job on knockdown and confined the fire to the area of origin, basically,” said Heller. “There was heat and smoke damage throughout the building.”
The building is owned by Brad Stevens, who was renting it to someone using it for a workshop, he said. The battery charger for a power tool is believed to be what started it, he said.
The building is one-story. According to Heller it used to be the home of Fair Haven Building Supply, then it was owned by American Fundraising.
There were no reported injuries. About 25 firefighters were involved. Fire crews were leaving the scene after about two hours, according to Heller.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.