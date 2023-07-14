Comcast has announced that over 12,600 Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots have been opened across Vermont to help residents and emergency personnel stay connected while the state recovers and rebuilds after this week’s devastating storms and flooding.

The hotspots are free to anyone who needs them, according to a July 13 press release, including non-Xfinity customers.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0