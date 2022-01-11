Come Alive Outside is helping Rutland County residents stay active this winter.
The outdoor recreation nonprofit, which promotes healthy communities, is back again this year with its kids’ Winter Passport program.
For the second year, COA also has added an Adult Winter Wellness Passport, creating opportunities for unique winter experiences, as well as a chance for both kids and adults to win prizes.
Myra Peffer, program director at COA, said the passports, which can be downloaded and printed at comealiveoutside.com online, feature a selection of suggested activities split into four categories: Make your own adventure, investigate local parks, discover local foods and explore your community.
Kids and adults can check off activities as the complete them and earn points to redeem for prizes at locations around the county. When kids accumulate 30 points and parents complete an online survey, they are entered in a drawing to win one of several grand prizes, including an outdoor activity pack and gift basket of books and games.
Kids’ activities vary, providing opportunities at levels designed to suit all abilities including creating a sound map, going on a trail search, a scavenger hunt, visiting a maple sugar house and making snowflake art.
Peffer said the community exploration section is her favorite.
Suggested activities include doing a kind deed for a neighbor; visiting Wonderfeet Kids Museum; and borrowing snow shoes from a local library.
“I think the neat thing is that it gets people to explore their community in a different way,” she said.
The adult passports feature similar activities for all abilities — from something as simple as doing breathing exercises outside to more adventurous endeavors like fat biking.
Adults also are able to access five Zoom presentations over the next few weeks. One scheduled session on wildlife photography will be hosted by Steve Costello, whose work has been featured around the county.
Participating adults also are eligible for prizes, said Peffer.
Those who complete 12 activities will receive a promo code they can use to select an item from COA’s online store such as shirts, hoodies, mugs and tote bags.
There are also grand prizes for adults, including passes for the K1 gondola in Killington.
Kids passports are free to all children. Adult passports cost $5 each, however, Peffer noted that a number of businesses and organizations around the state are offering them to their employees free of charge.
Community Health in Rutland is one of those participating organizations.
Janel Soren, marketing and communications coordinator at Community Health, said the passport program perfect aligns with the organization’s visions to “cultivate a healthy community through prevention and care.”
“Getting people outside and active and moving is one of the biggest steps in prevention and total wellness,” she said.
Soren said Community Health has partnered with COA on the passports for the past two years.
This year, she said, the organization is sponsoring all of its more than 400 employees to be part of the program, as well as making passports available to patients through an online promo code.
Since launching last week, Soren said a number of employees have expressed interest. She added that the passports fit as part of Community Health’s strategic plan to promote wellness throughout the organization.
Soren said she was pleased with the positive response from both employees and the community, noting there are not a lot of events and activities happening right now due to the pandemic.
“We’re in the space now again this year that as COVID starts creeping up, things are starting to not happen,” she said. “People are looking for something to keep them going. So it’s pretty significant in that way.”
Other participating companies include Community College Vermont, Rutland Regional Medical Center, the City of Rutland, The Vermont Country Store, Killington Resorts, Heritage Family Credit Union, Vermont Electric Co-Op and others.
Peffer said the participation rate has been around 30% for kids in past years, though she added it’s difficult to get precise statistics.
Nonetheless, she said it’s been “extremely successful.”
“We know how many we distributed, we don’t always have a great handle on how many are being used,” she said. “But we know they’re being used because we get — especially with the adults — we get lots of social media photos.”
According to survey results on COA’s website, more than 15,000 kids and 2,000 adults received passports in 2021. Almost all of them reported significant increases in physical activity, mental well-being and time spent outdoors.
Peffer said the passports are unique way to explore the community. She noted feedback she has received from families who have relocated to Rutland County have who said they used the passports to help them get to know the area.
She encouraged anyone looking for something to do this winter to give it a try.
“It really takes you outside of your box sometimes,” she said.
The passport program runs until the end of March.
Visit comealiveoutside.com for more information or to download a passport.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.