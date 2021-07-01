Jared Goodrich waited half his life for Thursday.
That was the day the 31-year-old Rutlander opened Night Legion Comics on Woodstock Avenue, the city’s first dedicated comic book shop in more than a decade.
A comic book fan since childhood — in college, he said he did a thesis on the Rutland Halloween Parade’s ties to the comic industry — Goodrich said he realized it was time to take a shot at his dream when he lost his job in December.
“This lovely lady here, my fiancée, said ‘Start the comic book store — otherwise you’re going to kick yourself,’” he said. “I worked the BROC microbusiness program. They walked me through all the processes. I started that in January, and I opened the store today.”
It was a soft opening. The store had a lot of empty space Thursday, but Goodrich said more was coming and that distribution was slow in part because of the pandemic. He said he plans to have a grand opening once more product arrives.
Marvel was well represented on the main display racks, and knicknacks for sale included “Star Wars” X-Wing drones and animation cells from the “Ewoks” cartoon.
“They had the main thing I wanted to get, which was ‘BRZKR,’” said Cheyenne Callahan, 28, of Rutland. “This is awesome. This is way better than driving to West Lebanon. I’d go over there every couple of months. I’m not really a weekly buyer of comics, but there’s a couple things I like.”
Goodrich said he will carry all the major lines — Marvel, DC, Image, Darkhorse, IDW, manga publisher Yen Press — and that he hopes to champion less-prominent lines like the aforementioned “BRZKR,” a series created and written by Keanu Reeves.
“I want to sell local artists, as well, because I want to encourage local art, local comics,” he said, pointing attention to a drafting table set up against a wall. He said local artists can rent time at the table and that he’ll encourage them to sell their art at the store.
One table held a few boxes of used comics.
“I’m going to be going to flea markets and yard sales,” he said. “I’ll be buying and selling comics. I have a guy who wants to consign silver-age comics with me, so I’ll be doing consignment contracts.”
Goodrich said he started reading comic books after watching “Batman: the Animated Series” as a little kid, but it was reading Frank Miller’s “The Dark Knight Returns” that left him hooked.
“I’m obsessed,” he said. “The story, the art, everything about that book.”
Goodrich is a cosplayer, and a few people he knows from that pastime attended the opening Thursday, including a batsuit-clad man who would only identify himself as “Batman.” The Caped Crusader said he met Goodrich at a toy drop and followed his struggles with multiple sclerosis and efforts to open the store.
“You see the devotion,” Batman said. “People need to be reminded that good pays off after all the hard work.”
