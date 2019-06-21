PITTSFORD — The town’s planners want some guidance from the Select Board about developing a town energy plan.
“The Select Board sent us a project to put together a solar panel plan for Pittsford,”acting Planning Commission Chairman Mark Winslow said at the Wednesday Select Board meeting. “We were told if the town had a plan for solar panels’ preferred siting, the town would gain substantial deference with the (Public Utility Commission). The solar plan has now turned into a full energy plan as dictated by the (Agency of Natural Resources) and the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. The plan now must meet 14 specific and very detailed criteria to be approved by the Rutland Regional Planning Commission.”
The Public Utility Commission is a governor-appointed body that regulates public utility projects, including power generation facilities. Its authority overrides that of municipal governments. State law allows towns to have more say in PUC proceedings, provided said towns have adopted Enhanced Energy Plans.
The Rutland Regional Planning Commission is a quasi-governmental agency that provides planning and other services to member towns.
“We were originally told by the RRPC that the energy plan would be a standalone plan and would not have to be part of the recently completed and approved Pittsford Town Plan,” Winslow said. “But now the rules have changed, now it must be part of the town plan according to the RRPC. That means reopening the Town Plan for amending. The Planning Commission has reviewed this at length, consulting with the RRPC staff member Barbara Noyes Pulling and legal review with the town attorney, Gary Kupferer.”
Winslow said that the Planning Commission does not want to reopen the Town Plan for review, as it had some difficulty getting the latest version approved. The Town Plan needs to be updated every eight years.
“Secondly, we see the 14 criterion energy plan outline to be excessive in demands on the town and the residents,” he said. “Third, the RRPC already has its own energy plan. Lastly, even if the town gains substantial deference, the Rutland Regional Planning Commission can reject anything the town approves, and the (PUC) can do whatever it wants.”
He said the Planning Commission wants direction from the board about how to proceed.
Acting Select Board Chairman Thomas “Hank” Pelkey said the board would discuss how to direct the Planning Commission at a later meeting when the full board is present and has had time to digest the commission’s remarks. Two Select Board members, including the board’s regular chairman, were absent for much of the meeting as they were representing the board elsewhere on an unrelated matter.
Planning Commissioner Rick Conway said Pittsford has seen a number of solar arrays built, and there have been no issues.
Ed Bov e, executive director of the RRPC, said in a Friday phone interview that if the town were to adopt an Enhanced Energy Plan, it would become part of the Town Plan, which would mean opening the plan up again for review by the RRPC’s Community Committee. The committee would then make a recommendation to the full RRPC board of directors. Bove said he can’t speak to what the committee and board would do in that case.
Bove said it’s entirely up to the town whether it has an Enhanced Energy Plan or not. The necessary criteria for having a valid one come from the state, with the RRPC acting as a gatekeeper of sorts. He said the RRPC has worked with several towns on crafting these. Sudbury has adopted one, Tinmouth is working on one, while Rutland Town and Brandon are at the state where they are holding public hearings.
Selectman David Mills, a former Planning commissioner, said he does not want to see the Town Plan reopened anytime soon, fearing it would not be approved by the RRPC were that to happen.
Selectman Joe Gagnon said he trusts the Planning Commission’s judgment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.