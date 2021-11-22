Commercial marijuana sales inched their way toward the city ballot Monday.
The Charter and Ordinance Committee voted to recommend the full Board of Aldermen put the question before Rutland voters. City Attorney Matthew Bloomer said he would have exact ballot language for discussion when the full board meets Monday.
The aldermen took up the issue at the request of a couple planning to open a cannabis business. Vermont’s legalization requires an opt-in vote from the public before such a business can open in a municipality, and Bloomer said opting in would also let the city put a tax on the sales and create a body analogous to the board of liquor control commissioners along with related regulations on how the business operates.
The move comes nine years after the board voted unanimously not to allow a medical marijuana dispensary in the city. Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargeant noted that he was on the board at that time and that he was opposed to putting the current proposal before the voters as well.
Sargeant, who said that he was speaking only for himself and not on behalf of the police commission, began his objections by noting there is still no roadside test for marijuana intoxication, forcing police to rely on “drug recognition experts,” of which the city has only one, to determine if a driver is under the influence of the drug. He also said that a city police officer’s oath of office includes a pledge to uphold federal laws, which still outlaw possession of marijuana, and asked the committee to consider whether retail marijuana would be more or less destabilizing to the city.
“It will cause much more problems than it will solve,” he said.
Alderman Devon Neary promptly pushed back against a number of Sargeant’s arguments, starting with the fact that recreational marijuana use had already been legalized in Vermont, so officers would have a conflict with their oaths of office regardless of what the city does. He said the lack of a roadside test was really only a factor in the discussion if retail sales increased impairment and that there did not appear to be evidence that it would from states ahead of Vermont on the legalization curve.
Members of the police department also raised objections. Commander David LaChance said he did not buy arguments that retail sales would eliminate the dangers of black market marijuana, such as a recent case in Brattleboro of an overdose of marijuana laced with fentanyl.
“There’s not a person who’s doing weed now that’s going to buy it from one of these places because it’s too expensive,” he said, before going on to talk about the problems he has seen marijuana abuse cause in local families.
Alderman Michael Doenges said alcohol causes problems in many families and the government tries to minimize those by regulating its sale. Alderman Michael Talbott said he knows a number of people in Rutland who drive to legal retailers in Massachusetts and would shop at one locally. Alderwoman Sharon Davis said she voted no in 2012 and that she supports the position of the police department, but that she also respects voters ability to decide what is best for the city. Mayor David Allaire, another of the aldermen in opposition in 2012, said the voters are a “savvy group” who should get to decide.
“I’ll respect that and I think that’s what the board should do,” he said.
