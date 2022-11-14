Money for the Rutland Free Library cleared committee last week, but not without some grumbling.
The Recreation Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to approve the city’s proposed $820,941 contribution to the Rutland Free Library. Alderwoman Sharon Davis and Alderwoman William Gillam, however, both made it clear they were not happy to see a 5% increase in the line item.
“I had started at 7½%, which would have gotten us back to what we consider fully staffed,” said Library Director Randal Smathers. “At 5%, we are down a circulation position.”
Smathers called the staffing level “very minimum from a safety standard.” He said for the last four years, the library has proposed increases lower than the rate of inflation and that two years ago they brought the city a level-funded budget.
“We’re paying for it now,” he said. “While 5% sounds high, it’s 3.6% less than Social Security recipients are seeing this year.”
Smathers said the library’s new contract is “extremely prudent” and that staff salaries are below average, saying, if the library were an actual city department, he would be the 94th “best paid city employee.”
Davis said she appreciated the library’s budget as it was laid out, but felt incapable of supporting a 5% increase when Mayor David Allaire had asked department heads to hold their budgets to a 3% increase. Gillam expressed a similar sentiment.
“We’re got a lot of people that can’t pay taxes right now,” he said. “This is not the time to raise budgets over everybody else’s budget.”
Board President Michael Doenges said knocking the library back down to a 3% increase would only make a $4 difference in the “average” tax bill, to which Davis replied that this was the first section of the budget to come up for review and it would be on the board to add to that $4 throughout the process.
Others on the board argued in favor of the increase, saying it was reasonable and that the city got a significant benefit from the library.
“I just know I would support $4 more and I think a lot of our families would support paying $4 more to support our library,” Alderwoman Anna Tadio said.
Smathers said any cut would require him to cut services, and that while he could not say right then what form those cuts would take, the first option that came to mind was reducing hours.
Davis encouraged Smathers to look into more fundraising, saying that it tended to be expensive to participate in the library’s established fundraisers, before voting to send the increase as-written to the full board.
“I support this motion,” she said. “I am glad of this conversation.”
