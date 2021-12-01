Two new positions in City Hall cleared their first hurdle Wednesday.
The General Committee approved its portion of the budget almost entirely as written, speeding through the proposals for the mayor’s, human resources, city clerk’s, city attorney’s, city treasurer’s, city assessor’s, building and zoning offices, as well as their own salaries, in an hour. That meant giving preliminary approval to a new code enforcement officer in building and zoning and a new assistant city attorney.
The only cut came to the human resource office. Mayor David Allaire told the committee that when he drafted his budget, he left the salary of departed director Jody Breault as a placeholder, but he had just hired his executive assistant, Judy Frazier, for the position and that she had started that day and that she had agreed to salary and benefits that would take her department’s bottom line down from $134,475 to $110,616.
The board had rejected a proposal to restore the city attorney position in 2016, but nobody spoke against it Wednesday. The only discussion centered on whether the $117,500 City Attorney John Bloomer had budgeted for salary and benefits was enough.
“This salary makes me think it’ll attract somebody out of law school,” Alderman Devon Neary said. “While they may be hungry, there’ll be a learning curve.”
Bloomer said that after consulting with other lawyers, he said he believed the salary would attract someone with three to five years of experience. He noted that when he was appointed to the position in 2017, he had practiced for five years in Boston and one locally.
The Board of Aldermen is unable to add to the budget proposed by the mayor. Alderman Thomas DePoy — one of the people who voted against hiring an assistant city attorney in 2016 and the only member of the committee then still serving on the board currently, suggested using the money budgeted for health insurance as salary instead, noting that lawyers recently out of law school might still be on their parents’ health insurance and that a higher salary might afford them more prestige in the eyes of their peers.
“Then you have to say you’re on your parents’ health insurance,” quipped Alderwoman Sharon Davis.
