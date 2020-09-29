The Public Works Committee got a lesson on curbs Tuesday.
City Engineer James Rotondo gave a presentation on why the city includes curbing in its paving projects at a meeting scheduled in part to a constituent complaint brought to the board last week by Aldermen Sam Gorruso.
Gorruso said he was approached by a resident of Lafayette Avenue who complained about the height of the new curbing on the street, saying he was unable to drive onto his front lawn or park in front of his house.
"I've been up the street and down the street a few times and, personally, I agree with him," Gorruso said, questioning the need for the curbs and whether the money for them wouldn't be better spent on more paving.
Gorruso said he was under the impression the curbing was broadly unpopular and that he had expected the complainant and some of his neighbors to call into the meeting, but none had.
"They're the ones that have to live with it," Gorruso said.
City Engineer James Rotondo said DPW has a number of reasons for installing curbs, starting with directing stormwater into the city's system and keeping it off private property.
"You'd be amazed at the amount of calls we get every year with heavy rains," he said.
Rotondo said curbs hold back the earth from embankments and limits access to the streets -- he said the city doesn't want people pulling into the street from their lawns.
"A car should only be entering a municipal street from a legitimate driveway," he said.
Curbs also help protect green belts by keeping cars off them, Rotondo said.
"When we get a lot of rains and they get trampled, those green belts become mud holes," he said.
The mud gets tracked into the street, Rotondo said, and washed into the storm drains, where it can clog up pipes.
When the city doesn't use curbs to define the roadway, Rotondo said, they get situations like one he described on River Street with cars parking on the sidewalk.
"That's impeding on pedestrian traffic," he said. "Somebody's got to walk around that vehicle. ... A standard sidewalk, if it's not in the confines of a driveway, is not designed to hold a vehicle. That just destroys our infrastructure further."
Rotondo said the department spoke to "many, many people on Lafayette" prior to the paving work and most were satisfied with the changes.
"Probably over 95% of the people are satisfied. We're always going to get a few that aren't happy."
Gorruso praised Rotondo's presentation and said that if the original complainant were truly concerned, he would likely have called into the meeting.
