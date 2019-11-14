City officials have discussed unspecified legal action connected to the changeover of the city’s water system.
The Public Works Committee met in executive session for an hour and a half Thursday following FATHOM Water System’s announcement that it would cease operations. FATHOM is the contractor the city brought on to oversee the changeover to a new smart-meter system and to then handle the city’s water and sewer billing once the system was in place.
The change-over has seen some high-profile mishaps, including an erroneous bill run being mailed to water users, and the committee had begun meeting monthly to keep closer tabs on the process. The meeting Thursday had already been scheduled when FATHOM announced its imminent demise over the weekend — a development city officials said caught them by surprise.
Alderman Paul Clifford, the committee chairman, opened by calling for a vote to go into executive session due to “contractual matters,” but City Attorney Matthew Bloomer said the “probable litigation” exemption to the open meeting law was more applicable.
The meeting included the committee, Bloomer, Mayor David Allaire, Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg, Department of Public Works Business Manager Gail Gorruso, City Treasurer Mary Markowski, assistant treasurer Lynne Holmquist and other members of the Board of Aldermen.
The committee came out of executive session with no action taken and adjourned without discussion. Allaire declined to comment on the possibility of legal action against FATHOM.
Public officials said earlier in the week that the changeover was 85% complete and that they had already been discussed taking back some of the functions contracted to FATHOM.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.