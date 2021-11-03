NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River School Board members want to know why students are leaving the district.
The board’s newly formed “Ad Hoc Student Retention Committee” met for the first time on Tuesday evening to determine exactly how it would go about gathering data and soliciting feedback from families who have transferred out of district schools.
Board members Asha Carroll, Len Doucette, Andrea Hawkins, Bruce Moreton and Adrienne Raymond attended the meeting. They elected Doucette to serve as chair.
Several district residents also participated in the meeting.
Concerns about families transferring out of the district have been raised by community members repeatedly at school board meetings over the past year.
In January, during a budget discussion with the board, Superintendent David Younce reported that enrollment in the district had dropped by 10% compared to the previous year.
At the time, Younce attributed part of that dip to families opting for homeschooling or transferring out of the district due to the pandemic reopening plans, which kept students learning remotely until November and on a hybrid plan for much of the year.
Younce acknowledged that another likely factor was families who left the district over their disapproval of efforts to display a Black Lives Matter flag last year. The flag ultimately was displayed at the Mill River Union High School for 90 days beginning in September.
The quality of the high school’s athletics programs also has been cited as a factor by parents who have spoken at recent meetings.
According to district data, enrollment projections for fiscal year 2023 show a 4.6% decline in students district-wide over the current fiscal year. Enrollment in grades pre-K-6 is projected to decline by more than 9%. The high school is projected to be down 0.5%.
In an email Wednesday, Younce noted, “declining enrollments and less school-aged students are an issue in schools across Vermont. We are no exception.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, board members began their work by reviewing the committee’s charge as approved by the school board.
Carroll stated the charge was “to develop questions so that the district may reach out to families who have left and collect information (and) data points from those families so that we can begin to get a clearer understanding of the student retention at this time.”
Raymond added that the committee would collect data from the past three years, though, later in the meeting, it was suggested the committee may want to look at the previous five years.
She noted the work of the committee will require participation from the administration, since the necessary data would need to be scrubbed of any identifying information to comply with student confidentiality policies and to respect the privacy of families who may not want to disclose their reasons for leaving.
Board members seemed to favor a survey with specific questions rather than soliciting open-ended responses.
Hawkins stressed the importance of framing the survey to solicit feedback on how the district can improve and not what it’s doing wrong.
“We need to not be setting everybody up to just give us a bash,” she said.
District resident Kristine Billings urged the committee to make sure survey results will be available for public review, suggesting that results from past district surveys had not been made available.
Moreton presented a survey from another school district as a potential template for Mill River.
He also requested clarification on the scope of the survey, asking, “Are we going to do this with parents who have left and/or parents who are considering pulling their children out? Because I know, right now, there are some considering.”
While Raymond liked the idea of surveying current families, she pointed out that was not part of the committee’s charge.
“One of the things that I’m very concerned with is that we don’t design this to find the problem that we think exists. And calling up people that we think might be leaving the district is an entirely different process than what we’re talking about doing right now,” she said.
As the discussion progressed, Carroll suggested the board more clearly define whether its goals are to get feedback from families who have left or to hear from current families.
District resident Gail Gillam supported widening the scope of the committee, contending that keeping families from leaving is the pressing issue. “So I think we’re missing the whole point here about just surveying the ones that have left. We should also be surveying all the parents about keeping their students here. Retention means keep, retention doesn’t mean leave,” she said.
Raymond reminded the committee that any changes to its charge would need to be approved by the full school board.
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with doing that if this committee meets and determines that they have a wider question,” she said.
After some discussion, committee members decided that creating two surveys — one for current families and one for families who have left — would be the best option.
The committee will meet again on Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
