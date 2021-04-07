City aldermen could not find a reason not to join the Otter Creek Communications Union District this week, even if some of them said they still had strong reservations.
The Community and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the full Board of Aldermen sign on to the district, which was created to partner with companies to help fund full broadband coverage in areas where a private company might not see enough profit in extending its network. The goal, according to Rutland Regional Planning Commission planner Amanda O'Connor, is to make 100 Mbps download speeds available to every single household in its member towns.
O'Connor told the board the city can leave the district at any time and that the district has no power to place financial obligations on the city. Any money it spends is expected to come from state or federal funding sources.
"This would send a terrific message to the outside world that we're willing to do what it takes to upgrade our infrastructure," Mayor David Allaire said.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said her "yes" vote was "with concerns," because she would have liked to have heard more details about what was going to be built and how it would interact with existing city infrastructure.
"I don't care what the issue is — I'm not used to not having all the facts when I vote," Davis said.
There was some confusion about what the CUD would need to do to ensure access throughout Rutland — or whether it would need to do anything. City Attorney Matthew Bloomer said Consolidated Communications was planning a project that would make connections available to every single residence in the city. Allaire asked whether the city being in the CUD would create any disincentives to that effort, and O'Connor said it would not.
There was broad agreement that the city could use higher-quality internet service.
"I'm sitting on this call right now on what's supposed to be the best connection, and I've dropped three times," Alderman Dan Doenges said.
Alderman Matt Whitcomb said he was not hearing any real downside, and it sounded like participating could give the city a competitive edge.
"It's hard to open a business here, but if we can build an infrastructure where the business does not have to be here, but the person can be here working remotely ... it feels like there's potential for a real win here," he said.
Alderman Devon Neary said a year and a half ago a microelectrical engineer had been looking at relocating to Rutland, but opted against it because of the lack of fiber-optic connections.
"We missed out on a potential small business, a potential big taxpayer," Neary said.
