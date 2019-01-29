A proposal to give the fire chief an extra 18 weeks of vacation time cleared its first hurdle Monday.
The General Committee voted unanimously to approve a memorandum of understanding with Chief James Larsen granting him the vacation time, according to Alderman Scott Tommola, the committee chairman. The time would spread over the remaining four years of Larsen’s contract as compensation for roughly 680 hours of overtime worked.
Tommola said the only voice at the meeting that opposed the measure belonged to Alderman Christopher Ettori, who is not a member of the committee.
“Nobody chose to join him on that hill,” Tommola said.
The board previously gave Larsen an extra $6,153 for overtime he requested because of the loss of officers to retirements, resignations and medical leave. When the vacation proposal first came to the Board of Aldermen last week, Ettori argued that it was not the city’s practice to compensate department heads for overtime, because in those positions, working extra hours is simply part of the job.
“As a leader of a department, there’s a reason we don’t pay overtime,” he said last week. “I appreciate the complications that were happening in the fire department. Some of those were known ahead of time. ... I absolutely support the chief and the work he has been doing in the department. I don’t think this is an appropriate way of doing business for the city.”
Tommola said when the proposal got to committee, Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis answered that argument by saying it was an extreme circumstance. He said she compared it to two scenarios involving teaching. The first was someone becoming a teacher believing it to be a 40-hour-a-week job and learning it is more of a 60-hour one. The second was a teacher being asked to take on the duties of five colleagues who suddenly quit.
“You’d expect to be compensated,” Tommola said. “Five senior leaders at the fire department were not present. That left Deputy Chief Lovett to shoulder the load. It would be pure insanity to expect him to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so the chief stepped in.”
Tommola said the chief’s contract expects he will “go above and beyond” on a “time to time basis.”
“This wasn’t a time-to-time basis,” Tommola said.
While at least one long-serving ranking officer has gone on record saying he left because of conflicts with the chief, Tommola said the loss of the department’s senior leadership should not be lain at Larsen’s feet.
“What people need to know ... is that there are details that, for the most part, we can’t discuss ... but there were legitimate reasons we can’t divulge for all of these absences. It wasn’t like the chief created that situation. This was a cultural situation what was well in the works.”
