The Public Safety Committee voted Thursday to cut another position from the Rutland City Police Department.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said she hopes to see the position restored along with the other seven Mayor David Allaire already cut from his proposed budget. The department has been understaffed for several years, with recruitment unable to keep up with departures to the point where it has 13 vacancies. When he presented the budget, Allaire said he saw no point in funding them when they could not realistically be filled in the coming fiscal year. Davis said she was following that logic.
“I hope they get filled,” she said. “I hope they get back to 41 (sworn officers). In the meantime ... people are carrying it on the tax rate year after year.”
The cut, if confirmed by the full Board of Aldermen, would take about $75,000 out of the $6.4 million police budget — City Treasurer Mary Markowski said she would have an exact number for the board the next day.
Alderman Thomas DePoy suggested reallocating some of the unspent salary money to recruiting to fill the positions faster. Board President Matt Whitcomb echoed the sentiment, suggesting Allaire put more into police recruitment in his next budget.
“You guys have really built a model police department,” Whitcomb told Chief Brian Kilcullen. “Your officers are engaged in the community. You do things that are the envy of every place in the country.”
The committee also discussed the new civilian position added to the department under the budget — a “non-sworn officer” tasked with calls that lack a criminal element. Kilcullen said the department gets about 1,800 such calls a year.
“We might not have authority over the issue we’re responding to,” Kilcullen said, listing landlord-tenant and neighborhood disputes among such calls. “Believe it or not, we respond to calls of branches hanging over driveways. ... I think it’s a level of service the community comes to expect.”
Whitcomb said he supported the position but questioned why the city was funding it rather than the state.
“I’m not entirely sure what state troopers are doing nowadays,” he said.
Kilcullen said his department has primary jurisdiction over the city.
Alderman Devon Neary questioned whether the position would overlap with the new code enforcement officer in the Building and Zoning office. Allaire said that position will be focused entirely on dealing with housing issues.
The vacant officer position was the only cut made to the police budget, and the entire $4 million fire department budget was approved as written.
Once each section has been reviewed in committee, the full Board of Aldermen may restore cuts or cut further but cannot add beyond what the mayor proposed before finalizing a budget to put before voters at town meeting.
