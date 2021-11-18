The committee charged with implementing the plan to transition Rutland City Public Schools to its new mascot has established a rough timeline and plans to ask the full board for funding to cover the first batch of new athletic team uniforms.
Rutland City School Board Commissioners Ann Dages, Kevin Kiefaber, Alison Notte and Cathy Solsaa were joined by several district administrators, who provided a status update on the changeover.
In February, the School Board voted 6-4 to adopt “Ravens” as the district’s new mascot and team name. The board had previously retired the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo last November, deeming it offensive and hurtful to Indigenous people.
The City Board of School Commissioners formed the new Ad Hoc Committee of the Whole at its Sept. 28 meeting after several members of the public pressed the board to begin to implement the new mascot.
Superintendent Bill Olsen said changes to scoreboards and signage at facilities continued to come in well below initial estimates.
For example, he said swapping “Raiders” with “Rutland” on scoreboards, which were estimated to cost as much as $8,000, have so far cost only $130 thanks to being able to replace the lettering on removable panels.
He added that changes to the floor in Keefe Gym cost $2,000 less than the anticipated $3,600.
Uniforms, however, were the main focus of the meeting.
Olsen presented a list of team uniforms that still feature either the Raider name or arrowhead, including their cost and the date they were last replaced. Presently, 11 teams have the name or logo on their uniforms; the remainder of the teams uniforms have simply “Rutland.”
The estimated total cost for replacing those uniforms was $158,000. Football, softball and basketball uniforms comprised nearly half that amount at almost $75,000. The figure included uniforms for athletic programs at all level — varsity, junior varsity, freshman and middle school.
He noted that uniforms that don’t feature the former name and logo will also need to be replaced on a regular schedule.
Olsen said it was too late to order new winter sports uniforms, such as girls hockey and boys and girls basketball. He said it was also unlikely spring sports uniforms would arrive in time, noting supply chain issues, which could delay some orders for as long as 18 months.
He said determining which uniforms to replace first depended on several considerations, including cost, age and availability.
Rutland High School Principal Greg Schillinger said there is a chance some uniforms may be available for the spring but he would need cash in hand to make those orders quickly and, therefore, needed the School Board to allocate those funds since none were immediately available in the current budget.
“Without that initial possibility of paying for it, I wouldn’t want to sort of make the phone call without being able to say … ‘We could do this,’” he said.
Given the uncertainty of availability, Assistant Superintendent Rob Bliss suggested taking an opportunistic approach and seeing what uniforms could be purchased in the short term rather than deciding by season or a pre-established replacement schedule.
The committee then weighed how much of the list, if any, to tackle in the current fiscal year and how much to spread during subsequent years.
While administrators said it was possible that unexpended funds in various areas of the current budget could be reallocated to uniforms, Schillinger suggested finding such funds could be challenging.
District Finance Manager Ted Plemenos later added that he would talk to Athletic Director Mike Norman to see whether the athletic budget had any unused funds that could be tapped.
As the discussion progressed, several committee members and administrators floated the option of tapping the district’s Contingency Fund.
“If the board approves X number of dollars from the Contingency Fund from this year, this is a very different conversation,” he said.
The committee ultimately decided to bring a recommendation of allocating $75,000 from the Contingency Fund to pay for the first batch of uniforms at the next scheduled board meeting Dec. 14.
Olsen agreed, at the committee’s request, to add another $75,000 for uniforms to the fiscal year 2023 budget, effectively establishing a two-year timeline for the replacement of all outstanding uniforms.
Plemenos advocated for transparency if such a budget line were to be included.
“I would also feel an obligation, given the sensitivity of the issue, to make that very clear and, even if not asked, present it when discussing the budget to the board just so all cards are on the table,” he said. “I think that would be a very fair and reasonable approach.”
Plemenos later added that the two-year timeline demonstrated progress at a measured rate. “It does not project all of the impact on a local taxpayer immediately,” he said.
Typically, the district budgets $250,000 of contingency funds annually for unexpected needs.
In an email Thursday, Plemenos reported that the district didn’t draw from those funds in fiscal years 2020 or 2021. In fiscal years 2017 and 2019, the board approved a total of $326,000 of contingency funds — about 43% of the budgeted three-year total.
According to Plemenos, those funds were used for a number of projects, including pipe repairs and replacements, network enhancements and a phone upgrade.
During the meeting, Notte, who chairs the committee, said the School Board also needed to know what role the RHS Booster Club would play in the purchase of uniforms moving forward.
Historically, the club has covered a percentage of the cost of jerseys and other articles of team clothing with the balance coming from team fundraising. The athletic budget line in the district’s expenditure budget covers only equipment expenses, such as helmets and pads.
At the committee’s previous meeting on Oct. 20, Commissioner Stephanie Stoodley, who is a member of the Booster Club, said the club would not be contributing to this effort.
It was suggested at the time that the club’s refusal was because of a loss of revenue due to the pandemic’s impact on district sporting events, where it sells concessions.
On Wednesday, commissioners wanted clarity on the issue, with some wondering if the club was withholding funds because some of its members did not agree with the mascot change.
Notte acknowledged the positive contributions and hard work the Booster Club have made but said she saw no harm in getting a clearer understanding of the nature of its relationship with the district.
“I guess my concern is, while it’s a great organization, it’s here to support our kids and our sports,” she said. “We’re allowing them to make the revenue at our events. So I think it’s important to know where that revenue is being channeled and who’s making those decisions. Because there has to be some sort of relationship.”
She said if the club will no longer be helping purchase uniforms, then it strengthens the committee’s case for putting them in the budget.
Olsen said he would reach out to the Booster Club to get some clarity, as well as some details about how much it has spent on uniforms in recent years.
