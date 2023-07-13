Donna Towler said two words in a text message led her to address the crowd outside the Rutland Police Department Wednesday night.
Those words, she said, were “We’re hurting.”
“We don’t always share when we’re hurting, and that’s wrong,” she said. “When our men in uniform and our women in uniform are hurting, it’s our job to show up for them the way they show up for us.”
Hundreds of people crowded onto Wales Street in front of the police station Wednesday, which had been closed off for a candlelight vigil honoring Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, the first Rutland City police officer to die in the line of duty. Ebbighausen, 19, was killed Friday in a crash with a driver who was allegedly fleeing a burglary scene. She was a certified part-time officer who had been with the department for two months and was planning to attend Vermont Police Academy for full-time certification in August.
Towler — who knew Ebbighausen from Rutland Regional Medical Center, where she worked security — joined others who knew Ebbighausen in painting a picture of a dynamic young woman who left a strong and positive impression on those around her.
“Defining moments and defining people can change who we are,” she said.
Chief Brian Kilcullen, who exchanged hugs with a number of his officers during the vigil, said the turnout was exactly the sort of support the department needed. He described how Ebbighausen — whose grandfather had once been chair of the police commissioner — had wanted to be a police officer since she was 9 years old, and impressed everyone as a high school intern working with the department’s community intervention team.
“She absolutely loved being a part of the team as much as we loved having her on the team,” he said. “She made up her mind a long time ago, this was what she wanted to do. ... This tragic event took her from us far too early.”
Killcullen said the crowd was there to support the Ebbighausen family and the department — which he referred to as a family — but also each other.
“I think we’re all hurting,” he said. “Before you leave tonight, hug someone. Share some love.”
Members in the crowd began lighting each other’s candles as “Amazing Grace” played on a speaker. That song gave way to Hannah Ellis’ “Officer Down” followed by “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and then “Lean on Me,” during which voices in the crowd began to rise in song as the chorus kicked in.
The crowd was still for several minutes when the event closed, and then people began trickling toward the steps up from the street to the station, forming lines to offer condolences to the Ebbighausen family.
“I’m amazed at the outpouring of support for Jessica, for her family that’s here tonight, for the police department and for our first responders,” Mayor Mike Doenges said earlier in the service. “This community has a habit of coming together in times of tragedy, in times of need ... I appreciate every single one of you being here.”
