Tuttle Hall may soon be a call center.
Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region has filed for zoning permits to turn the former College of St. Joseph student center into a call center and training facility. The Development Review Board is scheduled to hold a hearing on the proposal at 6 p.m. Aug. 19.
The college closed last year after losing accreditation during an unsuccessful struggle to dig out of a financial hole. The trustees attempted to turn the campus into an "innovation center" but that plan fell apart and Heritage Family Credit Union took possession of the campus in February.
While Heritage CEO Matt Levandowski has expressed a preference to sell the property rather than act as a landlord, the paperwork filed with City Hall indicates that CHCRR, which operates several health clinics in the area, will lease the property from the credit union. Calls to both institutions were not immediately returned Friday.
Paperwork filed with the building and zoning office describes a plan to house a call center, administrative offices and training facility in the building for a total of roughly 25 employees. The application asserts the building will effectively serve the same type of function as served the college and minimal construction will be involved.
In its variance application, the credit union argues for a change of use saying it is unrealistic to expect anyone to rent the campus under its established use as a "college/institution."
"It is presently vacant and due to its physical size and layout, there is no immediately available tenant or user for the entire facility," the application read. "Thus, tenants and users can only be found for portions of the property until a more permanent owner or tenant can be found."
The Community Health Centers is not the only organization eyeing part of the campus. The city has leased the campus gym since November, using it as a recreation facility and even relocating the Recreation and Parks Department offices there.
Mayor David Allaire has said he intends to place a $1.8 million bond article to purchase the building and some of the surrounding land on the November ballot and the city is seeking alternate funding to minimize the price to the taxpayers.
