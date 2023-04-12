Parents and community stakeholders crowded last night’s Otter Valley Unified Union School Board meeting, all wanting to express concerns and upset about a variety of recent issues connecting to school safety and administration communication.
One of the prominent topics brought forward to the board was regarding the administration’s response to two incidents at Neshobe School, where students used language deemed threatening to the school.
Of the incidents, which occurred at the end of March, only one was considered serious — involving verbal threats to shoot students and staff. The student has since been cited by police to appear before the Family Division of Rutland County Superior Court in June.
Neshobe parents and community members relayed to the board Tuesday night that communication regarding the incidents was poor and vague, with many adding that they are still scared to send their children to school.
“(This) hit pretty close to home. I struggle to wrap my head around all that’s happened. I struggled to understand why I found out about these threats through social media and not my daughter’s school,” Neshobe parent Emily Poro said during public comment.
One parent brought up that a faculty member at Otter Valley Union Middle High School recently had threatened to kill someone out of frustration in front of her class. The parent asked the board several times why community members were made aware of March’s student threats, but had not been notified of the staff threat.
“If someone makes a complaint against a staff member or anything, if it’s something that we believe potentially is violating best practices, policies, procedures or jeopardizes any of our limitations around safety, we certainly handle that,” Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Kristin Hubert said in response. “We can’t tell you the specifics of what happens to an individual staff member because that violates their rights.”
At one point during the meeting, public commentary regarding why parents had not been made aware of the staff threat became such that Board Chair Laurie Bertrand was forced to loudly call the room to order.
Another concern brought to the board Tuesday night was regarding offensive posts and memes that were previously publicly available on board member Brent Scarborough’s Facebook page.
Poultney resident Alex Hilliard shared during public comment a request for two motions to be made by the board, one requiring board members to adhere to the supervisory union’s code of conduct on social media whether posts are private or public and the other requiring Scarborough to issue an apology for his recent posts and restate his commitment to serving on behalf of all students.
Bertrand said the motions will be discussed at the next meeting when they can be warned on the agenda.
During board discussion of the Neshobe incidents, Hubert said she had spoken to many parents within the past week, adding that she agreed the administration has areas of improvement when it comes to safety.
“We know that we need to do better around the procedures that address safety and supervision of our students during school hours. We know that we also need to do better with the procedures to provide regular communications between the school and parents, the school and the district and the school and law enforcement officers,” Hubert said.
She also cleared up several miscommunicated facts of the incidents, including that administration did notify police of the incidents in a timely fashion.
Board member Natalie Steen questioned during the discussion if the delay in relaying information to parents is because a threat assessment must first be conducted to determine whether a threat is credible.
“I understand the parents want to know, but we also have to be able to do the assessment to understand if it’s really worth creating a panic over something that may not be a panic,” Steen said.
Hubert responded that it was part of the delay, adding later that there is a lot of gray area around safety procedures that needs to be addressed.
She said during the meeting that issues regarding safety and communication policies and procedures have been being addressed in several ways over the last several months and will continue to be revised going forward.
In addition to a new safety plan recently put forward focused on enhancing physical safety of students in schools and their mental and emotional health, a safety audit also was conducted last fall.
Going forward, Hubert said in the meeting that the administration is planning a community safety forum in partnership with Vermont School Safety Center to further address issues with community members. Hubert also expressed the possibility of establishing a supervisory union safety planning and advisory team composed of multiple community stakeholders.
At the next board meeting on May 2, Hubert also will present revamped emergency operation plans, procedures and practices and public-facing plans for community members to see how different safety situations are handled at the schools.
“As a school system, we have a responsibility both legally, morally and ethically to make sure we’re reviewing (safety procedures),” Hubert said in an interview on Wednesday. “Reflection sometimes brings up work to be done, which can be tough for people. As superintendent, I am certainly committed to safety in our buildings for our students and staff. ... I fully admit that we need to do better.”
