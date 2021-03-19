When you walk into the Chaffee Art Center, the history and the art consume you. Also, you will see Sherri Berkheimer Rooker and her dog Luigi running the art center. Originally from Wells, Rooker has dedicated many years to Art in the Park and now is executive director of Chaffee Art Center. Rooker cares deeply for Rutland and the community. Through her work at the Chaffee, she has touched the lives of many and is determined to spread kindness, especially during these challenging times.
JG: What are some of your hobbies?
SBR: Painting, walking, especially Luigi, reading and actually during COVID, it has been a little challenging because what do you get to do now, right? That’s been the hard part.
JG: What was your dream job as a child?
SBR: As a child, I wanted to own my own business. My mom said when I was, like, 4, I would get a table out, and I would put a phone there, and I would pretend I was working.
JG: Who or what inspires you?
SBR: Wow, that’s a big question; so many things inspire me. So obviously, I’m inspired by the artists when I look at, like, myself doing art, and I am inspired by nature, you know. As I get older, when I’m outside, you know I’m walking even, and you think, “Oh, my gosh, that is so beautiful!” Or when you see the beautiful sunset or something. Whereas I was younger, I think I didn’t stop and notice, you know. And maybe this is what COVID is helping us do is stop and notice.
I’m inspired by some authors like Brene Brown. I’m inspired by my parents. My parents raised nine children plus more because they were foster parents, so they inspire me. My son inspires me a lot, Brady.
JG: What is your biggest accomplishment?
SBR: Brady. I feel that he is my greatest accomplishment. Nothing in life measures to being a mom. I am so proud of the person he is. And I strive to be an example that it is possible to make positive change happen, if you work hard, are kind, and take action to make a difference whether it is for your family, friends or in your community.
JG: What brought you to the Chaffee?
SBR: When I had my own business, I started way back with Linda Beers. I was working as a consultant with different people and they approached me with Art in the Park, so I started with Art in the Park for 15 years. So that was 30 shows because there’s two shows a year, and then I was gone for 7. And then they approached me again about Art in the Park, and it evolved into where I am now, which is the director.
JG: What is your favorite part as the executive director of the Chaffee?
SBR: Meeting people like you, because I get to talk with many people and all types of people. Be it the community, be it, artists, be it, students. I think that’s one of my favorite things to do. And then it all goes back to the same thing giving back to the community because you know this is a community art center, so you touch a lot of people’s lives whether it’s through classes, exhibits, events that you do.
JG: Who is the most interesting artist you met through the Chaffee?
SBR: Jen Rondinone. She is an unbelievable artist, and she’s had a lot of challenges in her life. And art has helped her through these challenges. And when you see her art you can see her go through these challenges, and she came here, and she has never shown before. And I think that it has really empowered her too because when you talk to her now she’s so confident about her art and she’s so good. She’s so talented! One time she said I inspired her to create this piece of art, and that’s what I’m saying about how you can make a difference with people by being kind.
JG:I hear you have a deep love for your vehicle. What is it and why?
SBR: It’s an older car; It’s a 2007 Mercury Mountaineer. I love that car! The inside is like; the seats are black leather on the outside and white suede on the inside. And the heated seats I love. I took Brady everywhere in that car, and it has a drop-down CD player. Yeah, I love that car.
JG: What is one thing you can’t leave the house without?
SBR: Luigi! Luigi has been coming to the Chaffee since he was very young, when I started at the Chaffee in April of 2018.
He is a fixture now. Many visitors that come in first meet our official greeter, and then explore the mansion and art.
He has captured a lot of hearts. Some Chaffee members and community members stop in just to see him.
JG: What do you like most about Rutland?
SBR: There’s so many things that come to mind. It’s a large enough place, but it’s a community. There’s a lot here to do even though people sometimes say there’s nothing to do; there is. There’s a lot to do. There’s a lot of history here if people enjoy finding all this out. There’s whole stories that we can tell about. This is called the historic business district. Because the court was next store originally, and besides that was the post office, and this was a tavern, and then a fire started, and it burned it all. But this was the central hub. And all that stuff, I find it fascinating.
JG: When it is safe to do so, is there anywhere you want to travel to?
SBR: Florida, to visit my son.
JG: Do you have a favorite local restaurant?
SBR: My mom’s kitchen.
