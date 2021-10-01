The Rutland community is rallying around a local teenager recently injured in a car accident.
On the afternoon of Sept. 18, Hunter Tremblay, 17, of Rutland, was traveling south on Route 7 in Pittsford when an oncoming car crossed the centerline and struck his car head on.
Hunter, who was on his way to go apple picking with his mother and sister, swerved to avoid the car but to no avail.
The 2009 Chevrolet Impala he had purchased only five days before was wrecked.
Fortunately, he was wearing his seat belt.
An emergency room nurse, who happened to be at a nearby house, rushed outside to help, attending to Hunter until first responders arrived.
Hunter was rushed to Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC) and eventually transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, New Hampshire, where he remains in intensive care.
His injuries were severe: multiple compound fractures to both legs, two broken arms, a fractured pelvis, bruised lungs, kidneys, heart and liver. His spleen had to be removed. Several of his vertebrae were also fractured, but, thankfully, his spinal cord was undamaged.
Since the accident, Hunter has undergone six surgeries, said his mother, Jodie Perry.
Progress has been slow but steady. Perry said Hunter is showing limited mobility in his arms and legs. On Thursday, doctor’s removed his breathing tube — a significant milestone.
“I don’t know that there’s a part of his body that’s not injured other than his head,” she said. “(Doctors) used the term ‘miracle’ — the amount of trauma this child has received, the fact that he did not injure his head is unheard of.”
A junior at Rutland High School and Stafford Technical Center, where he’s enrolled in the electrical/plumbing program, Perry noted her son’s strong work ethic and love of the outdoors.
After school, Hunter works at Olivia’s Market in Rutland.
In his free time, he enjoys playing baseball and going hunting and fishing with his father, Keith Tremblay, and family friends.
Perry described Hunter as dependable, compassionate and empathetic.
She said the first thing he asked when he was finally able to speak was whether the driver of the other car was OK.
“He’s the kid that writes me notes and says, ‘Thank you for … what you’ve done for our family,’” she said.
At school, Hunter has made a similar impression, according to former RHS teacher Jennie Gartner.
Gartner, who taught Hunter in her World History class when he was a freshman, called him a patient, considerate and hardworking student.
“You’d be happy to have 20 Hunters in your class,” she said.
Gartner said Hunter was the type of student she could reliably call on to get class discussions rolling.
“He’s just a solid human being,” she said, noting the pride he takes in being a big brother to his 9-year-old sister, Lexie.
While doctors expect Hunter to make a full recovery, his mother acknowledged that it’s going to be a long road.
Doctors say it will be six to eight weeks before he can put weight on either of his legs.
Once he’s well enough, Hunter will head to a rehab facility in Boston, where he’ll reside for at least a month.
“It’s going to be a really tough recovery,” said Perry. “They do think he’s going to have full mobility, but that is going to take a lot of time.”
Time and money.
Perry, a teacher at Northwest Primary School, said it’s not yet clear how much her insurance plan will cover. Items, like a ramp for Perry’s house and a chair to get Hunter up and down stairs, may not be covered.
There are also future medical and rehab expenses, as well food and transportation costs for his parents and sister.
To help take some of those financial concerns off their plate, family friend Brian Olsen stepped in to set up a campaign on the fundraising website GoFundMe.
“We wanted to be able to help in any way we could,” said Olsen, calling Hunter a great, “kind-natured” kid.
As of Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised nearly $14,000 toward its $100,000 goal. Close to 200 individual donors have made contributions since it launched on Wednesday.
“Word is spreading like wildfire,” said Olsen.
Perry said she is moved by the outpouring of support.
“The whole community has just kind of stepped in and really helped out. That’s probably the only thing that’s keeping us going, is that we have the support and encouragement from our community members,” she said.
More than the monetary donations, Perry has been moved by the small gestures: the notes and words of encouragement her family has received.
“I have people sending cards that I don’t even know who they are,” she said.
She said Hunter’s optometrist donated a pair of reading glasses when they found out he was unable to wear his contact lenses.
“The love that I’m getting from this community is just amazing, and I will absolutely pay it forward in every way that I can,” she said.
In particular, Perry said she hopes to connect with the nurse who was on the scene with Hunter so she can thank her.
“The fact that another mom was standing there talking to him and telling him it’s going to be OK — that probably is the most comforting thing that I have,” she said.
Visit gofund.me/39c45290 to make a donation to Hunter Tremblay’s GoFundMe campaign.
