CLARENDON — Three weeks after a barn collapse killed 30 cows at the Fern Hill Farm, the Bromley Family is recovering with help from the community.
Bromley family member Bridget Bowen said Wednesday that there were about 75 animals in the barn when it collapsed. Most of the cows that perished were milking cows.
Several local fire departments responded to the collapse, along with an estimated 100 or so community members — many of them area farmers. Bowen said they all worked through the night and well into the next morning to get as many animals as possible out of the barn. Folks stayed on to help to clear the rubble.
While the barn collapse was being addressed, several other incidents were occurring at the same time: a house fire in Wallingford; downed utility poles in Ira; and fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Rutland. This was on top of firefighters having to cut their way through downed trees along Creek Road to reach Fern Hill Farm. A storm had blown through, causing much of the reported damage.
“People are replacing the cows that we lost — and then some,” Bowen said.
The challenge the family is facing is how to shelter their animals for the coming winter. They plan to rebuild the barn, but that’s not a cheap proposition.
Bowen said she had no idea how much it will cost to replace the barn. It had some insurance on it, but not enough to cover everything, she said.
“A milking system is probably going to cost us $250,000,” she said. “That’s just the milking system, that’s not even the barn.”
Some of the milking equipment was saved, but not the pipelines that go with it, she said.
“Pipeline is stainless steel, so that will take a lot to replace,” she said. “We aren’t probably going to replace the milking system with the same one we had. We’ll be able to build something that’s going to be easier for the kids to use and probably longer lasting. It was an old barn.”
The barn that collapsed, which was itself a replacement for another barn that ended up being destroyed, was built in 1938, she said.
The community has been generous, she said.
“An older woman and her daughter, who make a special trip to go by this farm, were the first people to bring us food,” she said. “They brought huge pans of ziti, and salad, and bread, and the whole works. Unbelievable. The churches in the area have given money, substantial amounts of money for a church, and provided food for meals that was for everybody here working that night.”
A GoFundMe page was set up by friends of the Bromleys. It can be found at bit.ly/0908Bromley. As of Thursday afternoon, it had raised $46,883 of its $50,000 goal.
On Friday, at the Wallingford Rescue Squad building at 99 Maple St., from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be a spaghetti dinner to raise money for the Bromley family.
According to a flyer for the event, it's being put on by the First Congregational and First Baptist churches of Wallingford, the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Wallingford Community Thrift Shop, and Wallingford Rescue.
There is also a T-shirt sale, found online at bit.ly/0908Shirts
There may be other fundraisers in the works, according to Bowen.
“I couldn't put the number of hours and the number of people who helped during those first three or four days,” Bowen said. “And they had the place cleaned up; they had all the hay gone, all the barn, all the boards and everything that came out of the barn, the slate that came off the roof. That had to have been tons and tons of slate that was taken away from here.”
She said Casella and Hubbard both showed up with equipment to remove debris, along with several other locals who own excavators.
