A pancake breakfast to support the employees of Gilmore Home Center, which was destroyed by fire earlier this month, drew more than 750 people according to the organizers.
The plan had been to serve about 500 people, said Cindy Ell, a member of the Castleton Volunteer Fire Department and the Castleton Fire Department Association, but local businesses and restaurants kicked in more when supplies ran low. The breakfast was held at the American Legion on Sunday. Local firefighters, police and other town officials volunteered to cook, serve, and help with traffic. The event also drew $5,500 in cash donations.
