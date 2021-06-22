It was Raiders vs. Ravens Tuesday evening as the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners held its first in-person community forum since the debate to retire the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo began nearly a year ago.
About 30 people filled the first floor of the Longfellow Building for the approximately 45-minute forum.
Board Chair Hurley Cavacas was not present Tuesday, leaving Commissioner and Board Clerk Erin Shimp to run the meeting in his absence.
Commissioner Brittany Cavacas was also not in attendance. Shimp said both Cavacases were absent for “personal reasons.”
Before welcoming speakers, Shimp told her fellow board members to “be open minded about everything we hear.”
“We’re all here because we care about education — and we care about knowledge, and we care about each other. So I’d like to start the meeting with that in mind.”
While Shimp said 20 people signed up to address the board, only 12 were present to speak. Commissioners also read aloud four letters from people who were unable to attend the forum. Speakers were allotted two minutes each to speak.
Of those 16 spoken and written statements, five wanted the “Raider” name reinstated while the rest were in favor of the change.
Rutland resident Rick Reardon told commissioners that removing the Raider name does not change the past, but allows the next generation of Rutlanders to change their history.
“They are respectfully saying to you, ‘We honor and respect your history with Rutland City schools, but we would like to have a say in our own history as well,’” he said.
Reardon, who said he works as a special educator, noted that in his field, terms that were once commonly used are now considered pejoratives as society has become more inclusive.
“I would implore you to step away from this issue and get onto the work of the district,” he said.
Giovanni Falco, a recent graduate of the Rutland High School Class of 2021 and senior class president, stated it was “time to retire the Raider name.”
“I’m speaking on behalf of the students when I say it is time for us to move forward. We are tired of watching what are supposed to be our role models argue and complain about what should be an easy decision,” he said. “The former mascot is just not the way we want to be viewed anymore.”
Sophia Perone, a rising eighth-grader at Rutland Middle School, also spoke in favor of retiring the Raider name, asserting that while change can be confusing and difficult, it’s ultimately a good thing.
“We should be able to, and want to, take the first step in that new direction that could become the better direction for all of us in the end. We cannot get rid of any offensive history but rather, we can address and fix the issue, and then move on to having conversations and lessons about the cultures these things may affect,” she said.
Falco and Perone were the only RCPS students to speak Tuesday.
City resident Shelly Spooner read a nearly 4-minute statement in which she called out so-called “sellouts,” including African Americans demanding for the removal of Aunt Jemima from syrup bottles, Indigenous Americans advocating for mascots to be retired and schools that are allegedly “removing” the teaching of Martin Luther King Jr., in favor of “racist equity programs.”
“(The) Native American Raider name and arrowhead signifies strength, resilience, pride, native life and a rich Vermont heritage story that must remain,” she said.
As Spooner exceeded her allotted 2 minutes, she resisted calls from the audience and commissioners to cede the floor, forcing Shimp to strike her gavel and call for quiet.
Shimp then allowed Spooner to continue.
“The ones participating in cancel culture are either total sellouts to identity politics, lack courage to stand up for what is right or are ashamed of being racist at some point in their life,” said Spooner.
Sherilyn Anderson, who identified herself as a Central American Indian and has two sons in city schools, opposed the change, arguing that money spent on a new mascot would be better used to provide food for students.
Butch Paul, of Rutland, reminded commissioners that city voters sent a “clear” message to the board in March.
“They wanted to bring some sanity back to the process and they wanted to replace the ‘woke’ philosophy that’s permeated this board for the last couple of years,” he said.
Paul noted that since March he’s only heard excuses from the board, telling commissioners that voters expect them to keep their promises.
“Do your job, and do it now,” he said.
During the past year, the mascot debate has proven contentious within the Rutland community, with School Board commissioners on both sides of the issue alleging threats of violence and physical harassment.
The conversation began last summer when a group of current Rutland High School students and alumni suggested retiring the Raider name and arrowhead logo, arguing they were offensive and hurtful to Indigenous peoples.
The group made its case to the School Board in September.
In early October, the community had its first chance to speak on the matter during a virtual forum. Of the 28 people who spoke, three-quarters were in favor of making the change.
Later that month, the board voted 6-4, to retire the name and logo. In February, it approved “Ravens” as the new name and mascot.
However, the election of a slate of pro-Raider School Board candidates in March put the former name and logo back on the table.
In April, Hurley Cavacas scuttled an effort to hold a board vote to reinstate the Raider name and arrowhead, opting instead to create an ad hoc committee that would investigate the process by which it was retired and the new mascot was approved.
The new four-member committee, which has met twice this month, is still in the process of investigating the matter.
As the debate has unfolded, outside groups have taken their own positions on school mascots.
Earlier this month, Rutland City Alderman Thomas DePoy proposed the city should change its charter to make “Raiders” the official nickname of RCPS schools. The board voted 6-5 to send the proposal to the Charter and Ordinance Committee.
Previously, DePoy had unsuccessfully advocated for a city-wide referendum on the matter.
The Vermont Principals’ Association issued its position last August, stating, “Any mascot, nickname, symbol or logo that has marginalizing, racist or exclusionary elements should be replaced to demonstrate what it means to be an inclusive, welcoming, and strong community.”
A pair of national groups representing Indigenous Americans have also weighed in on the matter.
Last month, the Native American Guardian’s Association released a statement in support of reinstating the “Raiders” name and arrowhead, arguing that its elimination “dishonors the proud history of Native Americans.”
That position was contested later in the month by the National Congress of American Indians, which voiced its support of the board’s decision to retire the name and logo, stating that NCAI “has been leading Indian Country’s consensus-driven movement to eradicate offensive native ‘themed’ mascots from sports and popular culture for the past 50 years.”
In a separate statement regarding NAGA, NCAI wrote, “To our knowledge, NAGA and its members do not formally represent the position and interests of tribal nations, governments and their leaders.”
Representatives of local native communities, meanwhile, have been consistent in their opposition to the Raider name and arrowhead.
In response to the ongoing debate in Rutland, Carol McGranaghan, chair of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs supplied the following statement issued by the commission in March:
“The Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs recognizes the historical and present intolerance, bias, and racism caused by ‘Indian’ mascots, logos, and symbols. These images, words, symbols and the behavior that accompanies them perpetuate negative stereotypes of indigenous peoples, resulting in significant psychological, social and cultural consequences, especially for indigenous youth.”
In past interviews with the Herald, Rich Holschuh, a representative of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, has noted that those working to reinstate the Raider name and arrowhead “still have not given public space for the actual Indigenous people of this land to share their views.”
