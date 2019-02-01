An environmental activist has filed a complaint against the solar project being built off Cold River Road in Rutland Town.
Annette Smith, executive director of Vermonters for a Clean Environment, said Thursday she filed a “public comment alleging violation of CPG” against Otter Creek Solar 2 with the Public Utility Commission on Wednesday.
Otter Creek Solar 2 is one of the solar projects owned by Otter Creek Solar, a subsidiary of Allco Renewable Energy. The project is to be built next to Otter Creek Solar 1 on land off Cold River Road. Together, the projects will produce 7.1 megawatts of energy.
To be allowed to operate, power facilities in Vermont require a “certificate of public good” from the Vermont Public Utility Commission. The Otter Creek projects have obtained certificates.
Smith said Thursday she’s not sure what the Public Utility Commission will do with her filing, which claims Otter Creek Solar 2 has violated the conditions of its certificate.
Smith claims that while a road to the site was permitted in the CPG, it was not to be used to clear the site of trees.
“CPG-holder has installed a road off Cold River Road which is consistent with the CPG and is part of the plans,” reads Smith’s comment. “However, according to testimony, it was not to be used for clearing or construction. Brad Wilson testified: ‘Vehicles and equipment associated with the clearing work will access the site via Windcrest Road; they will not use Cold River Road.’”
Brad Wilson was a project manager for Ecos Energy, another Allco Renewable Energy subsidiary, and often served as a spokesman for the company. Calls to his office Thursday were met with a voicemail saying he’d left the company on Jan. 25. Calls were directed to Chris Little, another Ecos Energy employee.
Little didn’t respond to calls seeking comment Thursday.
“In conclusion, (Vermonters for a Clean Environment) has identified several activities taking place at the Otter Creek Solar 2 project site that are inconsistent with the conditions of the CPG,” reads Smith’s complaint. “CPG-holder is selling firewood after testifying it could and would not, is burning wood after testifying it would chip and mulch wood from the site, is creating air pollution which was not disclosed as part of the analysis of the project, is not clearing the site according to project plans, has introduced a public safety issue due to the use of a different access road, has not disclosed the need for an easement from an adjoining landowner, and has not disclosed the inability to obtain said easement.”
Smith claims that those who testified before the Public Utility Commission on behalf of Otter Creek Solar said wood cleared from the site would be mulched and left there. Smith included in her complaint a photo of a wooden sign that reads, “Firewood $50 bucks a cord. We will load your 1 ton,” along with a phone number.
Calls to the phone number put one in contact with Bill Hayes, owner of Aardvark Excavating. Hayes said Thursday his company has been hired to clear the site and has been there for about three weeks. He said he estimates 90 percent of the trees cut will be mulched and left on site. There’s been some burning, he said. The material being burned is wood that’s not suitable to be turned into mulch or used as firewood.
Hayes said his company has permits from Rutland Town for the access road and for the burning. He said the burns were done in an environmentally friendly manner, not using harmful accelerants.
He said about 15 people have responded to the firewood offer. He said this was done to help out the community with some of its home-heating needs.
Smith’s complaint says on Jan. 25, the Rutland Town Fire Department was called to the site because, “... 70 foot flames were shooting up in the air. Petitioner should be required to reimburse the Rutland Town Fire Department for work being done outside of the conditions of the CPG.”
Fire Chief Frank Cioffi said Thursday the department was called to the site, but referred the matter to Town Fire Warden Joe Denardo. Denardo said that while he encourages people to get burn permits in all cases, one wasn’t technically required in this instance, given the season and its location. Denardo said it looked like a brush pile had flared up. He said he spoke to the people who’d done the burning, and there’s no issue there now.
Megan Ludwig, special counsel for the Vermont Department of Public Service, said Thursday she’s aware of Smith’s filing. She said it’s too early to tell what will happen, but she expects the Public Utility Commission’s most likely response would be to ask the developer to file a memo responding to her issues. She did not know when this might happen.
Smith’s filing asks that the PUC put a stay on the solar project until the issues raised have been evaluated.
