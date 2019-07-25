MONTPELIER — The Vermont secretary of state is demanding Congressional action into election security after the testimony of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Mueller testified before Congress Wednesday discussing his investigation and report into Russian interference in U.S. elections. He told members of Congress Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and would continue its efforts in 2020.
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos issued a statement Thursday saying, “The Mueller report spelled out plainly and simply what I and my election official colleagues, alongside the entire U.S. intelligence community, already knew: The Russians executed a sweeping and orchestrated campaign to attack U.S. state election systems, warp public opinion and weaken voter confidence in the integrity of our elections in 2016.”
Condos said Mueller “couldn’t have spelled out these facts more clearly” and told members of Congress those in Russia are an ongoing threat. Condos said any member of the U.S. intelligence community would report the same.
“Yet members of the U.S. Senate once again blocked bills that would further protect our elections from foreign attacks, without explanation, only hours after the special counsel’s testimony, repeating a pattern of partisan stonewalling on any measure that would strengthen election security and get states the resources we need to defend our democracy sustainably into the future,” he said in the statement.
Condos said last year the Secure Elections Act was “killed” by direct order of the administration of President Donald Trump.
“It’s time for the partisan games to end. Our free and fair elections are the foundation on which our democracy rests, not a political football used to score cheap points. States like Vermont are doing the hard work we need to do to protect the integrity and security of our elections, but it’s time for the president and Senator (Mitch) McConnell to either get on board to help us do this work, or it’s time for them to get out of the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.