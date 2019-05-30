MONTPELIER — Celebrating a sense of place and purpose, the annual Downtown and Historic Preservation Conference will be held in the Capital City on Wednesday.
The event will mark the 20th anniversary of the State Downtown Program, which designates downtowns interested in designing an action plan for community revitalization. A full day of events, workshops and a street party are planned.
Organized by the Department of Housing and Community Development, the event will bring state and civic officials together to celebrate the benefits of preserving the historic character of downtowns and energizing local economies through a collaboration of commercial and community initiatives.
Gary Holloway, the downtown program manager of Community Planning and Revitalization at the Department of Housing and Community Development, said Montpelier was the perfect place to hold the conference.
“We’re celebrating 20 years of the downtown program and it provides us an opportunity to look back and celebrate a lot of successes we’ve had,” Holloway said. “It also gives us an opportunity to look forward as we chart a new path.
“Montpelier is also where the legislation was created to enact the designated downtown program. So because we’re celebrating 20 years, it was ideal in that sense,” he added.
Holloway said the city had several initiatives that helped to illustrate the benefits of the Downtown Program that would be highlighted during the conference. Examples Holloway cited included the recent renovation of the historic French Block for affordable housing, the positioning of the recreation path bridge across the North Branch River and the ArtSynergy Public Art Master Plan to place art in public places.
“There’s a lot of really good examples of grass-roots placemaking efforts here that can be showcased,” Holloway said. “I think it’s important for Vermonters to take pride in our communities and take initiative to make our communities better.
“This conference brings together a lot of folks who have been part of the movement or who are just learning more about what’s happening in Vermont and want to get more involved,” he added.
The conference begins with an opening plenary session at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the State House chamber, featuring keynote speaker Ethan Kent, an internationally recognized expert on projects in public places. His address, Placemaking in Rural Communities, will focus on downtown projects to restore historic buildings, improve housing, design walkable communities and encourage economic development through public and private partnerships.
Morning workshops, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., include a second appearance by Kent, presenting Enabling Communities to Build Better Places, at Lost Nation Theater in City Hall, to learn how to use new tools, programs and resources to develop downtowns.
Homes for all Ages, at the Vermont History Museum on State Street, will feature state housing officials discussing efforts to meet the needs of younger and older people who want to live in affordable housing close to services in cities and towns.
Art at the Garage Cultural Center in the Heney Lot at 60 State St., will feature David Schutz, curator of state buildings, and his Calais neighbor, Nel Emlen, discussing the repurposing of historic buildings, such as The Kent Museum in Calais, a former tavern that is now home to frequent art exhibitions.
Afternoon workshops, from 2 to 3:15 p.m., include Face the River, at the Vermont History Museum, a discussion on current projects and opportunities in the Capital City to help connect residents with rivers.
Outdoor Recreation: Building Community and Economics, at Bethany Church on Main Street, focuses new opportunities to pivot from retail to recreation as a way to overcome the loss of traditional businesses by capitalizing on Vermont’s numerous outdoor opportunities to make money.
Cultural and Historic Resiliency, at Lost Nation Theater, features preservation experts and emergency management officials, discussing how to prepare for floods and other natural disasters that threaten historic and cultural resources.
Late afternoon events, from 3:45 to 5 p.m., include If You Plan It, It Can Happen, at the Vermont History Museum, a look at the Capital District Master Plan blueprint to help better link the State House, the downtown and the city’s rivers.
Public Art Planning in Downtown, at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library on Main Street, will explore how efforts to create more public art have enhanced downtown Montpelier, making it an attractive destination for residents and visitors.
The conference will end with a Creativity Thrives Downtown reception from 5 to 9 p.m. on Langdon Street, that will include a street party with art displays, music, food and refreshments.
The street party will also serve as the opening reception of the biannual New England Foundation for the Arts’ Creative Communities Exchange in the Capital City, June 5 and 6, a two-day conference on the importance of arts in communities that will feature ArtsFest, an extravaganza of arts and cultural events at multiple venues around the city.
For more information, see the arts section of Saturday’s Weekender edition of The Rutland Herald.
“The CCX arts conference was another reason that helped solidify why we picked Montpelier, so we could piggyback off that event,” Holloway added.
Visit bit.ly/0531Downtown for a full list of events and more information about the Downtown and Historic Preservation Conference.
stephen.mills @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.