BARRE — If actions really do speak louder than words, Barre Congregational Church is making a statement on Oct. 2 to “do good.”
Instead of holding its usual Sunday service, the church is holding a “Service Sunday.” Rather than attend a service at the church, parishioners will spend the day volunteering for a variety of projects around Barre.
“We want to take God’s word into the community. As a church, we really care about being a part of Barre,” said Cary Friberg, one of the organizers of the event and moderator for the church’s governing council.
Twenty-eight BCC members will work on seven projects, including projects with the Good Samaritan Haven, Head Start, Community Harvest of Central Vermont, Barre Housing, Good Beginnings of Central VT, and Church World Service.
BCC members will help with landscaping and planting, preparing food, cleaning, organizing clothing donations, preparing meals for distribution to sites and food shelves, knitting baby hats and blankets and even stuffing baggies with hygiene products to be sent to people who are survivors of natural disasters nationwide.
The work projects include helping Habitat for Humanity construct a handicap-accessible ramp to a Barre home, aiding the Barre Housing Authority in preparing meals and with “an old-fashioned cleaning day” at the Washington Apartments, assisting Head Start to landscape its new playground at Book Street and acting as gleaners and food organizers for Community Harvest of Berlin.
“Churches need to become intertwined with their communities. We can no longer sit apart and wait and hope for people to come to church on Sunday mornings. We need to be out there doing good work and letting people know who we are and maybe that would inspire somebody to want to come worship with us,” Friberg said.
Recruitment, however, is not the motivation for Service Sunday, Friberg said. The main motivation is to answer the question: “How can we be of service to Barre?”
Susan McKnight, pastor at Warren Congregational Church from 2001 to 2016 and 17-year staff member at the Barre church, first brought the idea to the congregation in early summer. The Warren church held its first Service Sunday in 2011.
“It was such a success we started holding them twice a year, in the spring and in the fall,” she said.
“Service Sunday is a chance for us to put our faith into action, a chance to connect with the people of Barre,” said the Rev. Leigh McCaffrey, the lead pastor at the Barre church.
The church is in the middle of a $500,000 reconstruction project that includes installing a new organ, renovating the fellowship hall, and improving the air ventilation system. The hall hasn’t been renovated since 1956, according to McCaffrey.
“There really isn’t a part of the building that isn’t under construction,” she said.
The main goal of the renovations, McCaffrey said is to offer “a safe and beautiful building” to the people of Barre.
