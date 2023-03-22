WATERBURY — The victim in Friday’s fatal accident with an Amtrak train in Waterbury was a 26-year-old woman from Connecticut, according to Vermont State Police, who issued an update on Tuesday.
An autopsy was performed at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, police said in a statement. “The cause of death was identified as blunt force trauma to the head and neck, and the manner of death was determined to be suicide,” it states.
Authorities identified the victim as Ariel Cunningham, 26, of Waterbury, Connecticut. It is not clear why Cunningham was in Waterbury on Friday.
Police said no further details are available in the case.
The tragic incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Friday as the northbound Amtrak Vermonter train approached the Waterbury Train Station for its scheduled 7:50 p.m. stop. The train travels between Washington, D.C., and St. Albans daily.
Emergency responders were called when they received a report of an individual on the tracks who had been struck by the train. The victim was deceased at the scene.
Most of the 19 passengers disembarked in Waterbury, while the few remaining waited more than three hours before the train resumed its trip north.
