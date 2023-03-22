WATERBURY — The victim in Friday’s fatal accident with an Amtrak train in Waterbury was a 26-year-old woman from Connecticut, according to Vermont State Police, who issued an update on Tuesday. 

An autopsy was performed at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, police said in a statement. “The cause of death was identified as blunt force trauma to the head and neck, and the manner of death was determined to be suicide,” it states. 

