A Connecticut man is facing a felony charge after police said they found 12.3 grams of marijuana in his car after a traffic stop in Rutland in January.
Anthony Ragaini, of Brookfield, Connecticut, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of marijuana possession.
Ragaini was released without bail.
In an affidavit, Trooper Matthew Hood, of the Vermont State Police, said he was on routing patrol in Rutland on Jan. 12 around 10:40 p.m. on Route 7 when he passed a Toyota Camry with its headlights off.
Hood said he stopped the Camry on Allen Street and spoke with Ragaini who was driving the car.
Hood said he smelled the strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from the car while he was talking with Ragaini.
Ragaini told Hood he had come to Vermont to ski at Killington, the affidavit said.
Hood said when Ragaini opened the glove box to get his insurance and registration paperwork, he saw several plastic packages with marijuana leaves printed on them. Hood said Ragaini told them they were “edibles.”
Hood said he also saw a small, clear plastic bag on the driver’s side floorboard. He said he knew those kinds of bags can be used for packaging and transportation of marijuana.
According to the affidavit, Ragaini changed his story about why he came to Killington and his hands and arms were shaking as Hood interviewed him.
Ragaini declined to let police search his Camry although he allowed police to search his person.
Hood said Ragaini had a passenger in his car and when she got out, Hood saw a “plastic bag containing a large amount of what appeared to be marijuana cigarettes in the passenger side’s door pocket.”
Hood said Ragaini told him they were “roaches” which Hood said is a common term for the ends of marijuana cigarettes.
Officer Nathan Harvey, of the Rutland City Police Department, came to the site with K-9 Officer Cobalt. In a separate affidavit, Harvey said Cobalt alerted three times on the driver’s side window.
Because Ragaini would not allow police to search the car, and based on the observations of Hood and Cobalt, the Camry was seized and taken to the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police.
After Judge Samuel Hoar granted police a search warrant, the Camry was searched.
Hood said he found four vials of what he suspected was concentrated THC Oil. THC is an abbreviation for the active ingredient in marijuana.
Also found in the car were five jars of what police suspected was butane honey or hash oil, six jars of suspected THC concentrated product and 12.3 grams of suspected marijuana.
The contents were sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for further analysis.
Ragaini could be sentenced to up to three years in jail if convicted of the charge against him.
