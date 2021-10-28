Consolidated Communications will have a word or two with its contractors, representatives of the company told the Board of Aldermen Thursday.
“What we plan to see is improvement,” Jeffrey Austin, senior director of the fiber-build strategy for Consolidated, said. “What we need to know is if you see anything out in the streets.”
A delegation from the company appeared before the Committee of the Whole, which is made up of the entire board but meets under the looser rules used for committees, after the board took complaints about how the fiberoptic cable buildout in the city was being conducted.
One of those complaints came from Alderman Sam Gorruso, who said a crew working for company did extensive damage to a privacy hedge in which he had invested thousands of dollars over the years. Other board members said they had heard from a number of city residents, and several attested to personally witnessing worrisome conduct by the workers handling traffic control at installation sites.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said she works near the hospital and the traffic backups have been significant when Consolidated’s crews have operated in the area.
“It wasn’t just the traffic,” she said. “It was the lack of knowing how to move one lane for a while, stop and move the other lane.”
On a particular occasion, Davis said she saw two traffic controllers horsing around and not really paying attention to traffic.
“It was dangerous at best,” she said.
Alderman Michael Doenges said that day on East Street he had witnessed a worker trying to control traffic with his hands rather than signs. Alderman Thomas DePoy said he had witnessed backups 75 to 80 cars deep.
Andy Rice, the company’s engineering manager for the state, said they were using the same contractor used by Green Mountain Power for flagging, but he expected with the volume of work being done, there were a number of inexperienced people directing traffic. Austin said they would be in contact with the crews over the issue.
He also said they would come to terms over Gorruso’s hedge.
“I imagine this had been extremely stressful for you and your family,” Austin said. “We’re going to keep working with you ... to get a satisfactory resolution.”
Gorruso, DePoy and others said that better communication from the company might have eased a number of these issues, and urged them to get in touch with the city more readily.
Rice noted they had largely communicated with the city through the Department of Public Works, and had responded quickly to any issues raised there.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.