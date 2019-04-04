Construction of the latest addition to Rutland Regional Medical Center is set to begin Monday.
“As with any project of this size, there will be some construction traffic and noise. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to complete these important improvements to the region’s infrastructure,” said a statement from the hospital released on Wednesday.
According to the statement, the parking lots on Allen Street and Stratton Road will still be open.
Peg Bolgioni, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said construction is not expected to affect patient access to the hospital or its campus.
Bolgioni said the goal was to answer any questions the public may have when they see construction equipment onsite about what’s happening at the hospital.
The end result of the construction will be a $21.7 million, 37,000-square-foot, two-story building named the Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building.
The building will house the orthopedic; ear, nose, throat and audiology; and physiatry practices.
Physiatry, or physical medicine and rehabilitation, treats a “wide variety of medical conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves, bones, joints, ligaments, muscles and tendons,” according to the website of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
Other aspects of the construction project are expected to include the replacement of a loading dock, renovation of the dietary services area and improvements to drainage on the hospital campus.
The name of the new building was announced more than a year ago, before Huebner retired.
Huebner had been with the Rutland hospital for 27 years. He had been president and CEO since 1997.
Last year, he said he was surprised to find out the new office building would bear his name.
“I was blown away. I did not know this was coming. I had no idea that they were thinking of this. Absolutely taken aback,” he said.
The planning of the building was one of the last major projects Huebner handled before he retired and was succeeded by Claudio Fort.
The previous major expansion on the hospital campus was the emergency department in 2003. The emergency department saw a major upgrade that opened in 2018.
The new building will provide more space for specialty providers like the orthopedic practice that has grown from four providers when it first opened to 12 providers currently.
The new building’s expected completion date is the summer of 2020.
