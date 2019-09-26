The city and Green Mountain Power may have to finish a cleanup started in the 1980s for a sewer project to proceed.
A planned force main project runs through a Green Hill Lane property that had been used for storage by Central Vermont Public Service and is now owned by GMP. The project had gone out to bid, city Public Works Superintendent Jeffrey Wennberg said Thursday, when the Agency of Natural Resources found a report from 1985 on potential contamination because of chemicals from transformers stored on the site getting into the soil.
Trish Coppolino, environmental program manager for ANR, said there was PCB contamination found at the time.
"There was a cleanup that was done there, but it was to standards that are much different from today," she said.
Wennberg said the state did not require the city to delay the project, but it strongly recommended the site be tested first.
"They said you can go ahead on the basis you're planning, but anything you pull out of that hole, we're going to test it and you're going to have to deal with it," he said.
Wennberg said disposing of contaminated soils is expensive, and the city would be better off doing the testing and finding ways around any contaminated patches that might still linger. Waiting made even more sense, Wennberg said, when the city learned it could not access funds from the bond voters approved for the project in March until a lawsuit seeking to invalidate that election because of the tardiness of the city report was resolved.
"We can't do it until spring anyway," Wennberg said. "It simplified the decision. If we have to redesign, have to relocate, we'll have time to do that. It just made all the sense in the world not to roll the dice on this one."
Wennberg said the city does not want to wait longer than the spring - which is why the Board of Aldermen voted this week to spend up to $1.5 million from the water fund on the project with the expectation of reimbursing the fund once the bond becomes available. Wennberg called the existing pipe a "ticking time bomb, saying it failed three times in the past year, with one of the failures resulting in a discharge of 69,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into East Creek.
"That failure took place immediately upon the testing of the pipe after the previous failure," Wennberg said. "Every inch of that pipe is ready to go at any time."
Both Wennberg and Coppolino praised GMP's cooperation regarding the site.
"It looks like we will be testing this fall at some point," GMP spokeswoman Kristin Kelly said. "The final report comes back early next year, but the final schedule on that is being worked out with the state."
