This Black History Month, the Rutland Area NAACP is asking area high schoolers to reflect on how racism is perpetuated in society.
The organization is sponsoring the contest in partnership with the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network, a student-led group that advocates for racial equity and justice in Vermont schools.
The contest is open to all Vermont high school students in grades 9-12 in Rutland, Bennington and Addison counties.
Mia Schultz, president of Rutland’s NAACP chapter, said students are being asked to submit projects that “demonstrate how particular laws or policies perpetuate institutional racism.” Projects can be submitted for consideration in one of three categories — writing, visual art or audio/video.
A prize of $500 will be awarded for the winning submission in each category. “It’s a very challenging prompt,” said Schultz. “It’s going to force them to do a lot of research. It’s going to force them to really figure out how that (law or policy) leads to the perpetuation of systemic racism.”
The NAACP has offered several examples of laws and policies from across the country that students may consider, including “divisive concepts” legislation, school zero-tolerance policies, qualified immunity (rules that limit the accountability of law enforcement officers), and Georgia’s voting law SB.202.
Schultz called divisive concepts laws — attempts to restrict how certain topics, like race and gender, are taught — particularly relevant in Vermont right now, citing conversations happening in school districts around the state about the perceived threat of critical race theory being taught in schools.
According to the National Coalition Against Censorship, at least eight divisive concepts bills have been introduced in state legislatures during the past year, including Arkansas, Ohio, Louisiana, Michigan, South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas. Three of those bills — Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas — have become law.
Schultz said while Black History Month is usually a time to celebrate the accomplishments of Black people throughout history, it’s only the beginning of the conversation.
She said focusing on the racial inequities and injustices that surrounds that history is necessary and said, for example, that efforts to restrict how history is taught mutes the context.
“So we are celebrating their accomplishments simply by acknowledging the barriers that we have historically and presently faced to get here,” she said.
Addie Lentzner, a senior at Arlington Memorial High School and co-founder of the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network, said the contest gives students the opportunity to think about and research systemic racism — which, she said, does not happen enough in most schools.
Lentzner said she’s excited to see the contest submissions, especially the artwork.
“I’m really curious to see what people do,” she said, “I think that it’s a place where there can be a lot of creativity.”
Since its inception in 2020, the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network has been working on a number of initiatives to promote more anti-racist education in classrooms around the state.
Presently, the group has been involved in the drafting of H.584, a bill which would create standards for anti-racist education in K-12 schools.
Lentzner cited a recent discussion among network members where they expressed disappointment in how little their schools were doing to commemorate Black History Month.
At the same time, she said, three different members reported racist incidents at their respective schools in the past month.
“There’s not enough awareness around those issues in our schools. but it’s such a prevalent thing,” she said.
Interested students can visit naacprutland.org for more details or to enter the contest. The deadline is March 1.
