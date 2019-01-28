A city resident who is fighting to preserve Combination Pond is challenging Mayor David Allaire in the incumbent’s first re-election bid.
Mike Messier, who has been a prominent voice of dissent in discussions about removing the pond’s dam as part of an effort to improve water quality on Moon Brook, also filed a petition Monday to run against City Treasurer Mary Markowski.
Kam Johnston, who ran for mayor in 2015 and 2017, is not on that ballot this year but is once again challenging City Assessor Barry Keefe.
While there are no contested seats on the city School Board, the Board of Aldermen has 10 candidates vying for six two-year seats.
All the sitting board members — Melinda Humphrey, William Gillam, Rebecca Mattis, Lisa Ryan, Tom DePoy and Chris Ettori — are running for re-election. Joining them on the ballot are Jacquelyn Fleck, who mounted an unsuccessful campaign for one of the city’s house seats, and former City Fire Chief Robert Schlachter, who fell short in the 2017 aldermanic race, along with newcomers Matthew Merritt and Matthew Reveal.
Separate from that race, voters will have to pick someone to serve the remaining year of former Alderman William Notte’s seat. Notte resigned late last year after his election to the Legislature. Humphrey and Reveal both submitted petitions to run for that seat, as did perennial candidate Dan White.
“There have been candidates who have inquired about their petitions being pulled,” City Clerk Henry Heck said. “They have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to pull a petition.”
Out in the county, officials from Chittenden, Hubbardton, Middletown Springs, Pawlet, Pittsford, Proctor, Shrewsbury and West Haven reported that they have no contested elections. Pittsfield and Sudbury elect officers from the floor at town meeting. Information was not immediately available from Ira or Wells on Monday.
Benson has five candidates — Cheryl Murray, Scott Hende, Sam Bartholomew, Daryl Barlett and Pamela Stefanek — competing for a pair of one-year seats on the Select Board. Ben Bartholomew and Daric Brown are facing off for first constable.
In Brandon, Tim Guiles and Dennis Reisenweaver will vie for a three-year seat on the Select Board while Mike Luskin and Derek Larsen are running for a three-year seat on the Otter Valley Unified Union School District Board.
Castleton has four people — John Alexander, Janet Currie, Jim Leamy and Joe Mark — competing for a pair of two-year seats on the Select Board.
Clarendon Selectman Rick Wilbur faces a challenge from Craig Decato for his three-year seat. Davis Bosch and David Dransfield are in a race for a three-year auditor seat while Delinquent Tax Collector Tammy Hogenauer seeks to defend her seat against Kelly Jakubowski.
Danby Selectman Paul Pierce faces a challenge by Charlie Dotson for his three-year seat. Byron Battease and Pamela Fuller are competing for a three-year term as a lister.
Fair Haven has five people — Jay Brown, Jake Helm, Rod Holzworth, Bonnie Rosati and Glen Traverse — competing for the Select Board’s pair of one-year seats.
Killington Selectwoman Patty McGrath is seeking re-election to a three-year term, opposed by Charles Claffey.
In Mendon, Christopher Corsones and Rich Carlson will compete for a one-year term as town moderator.
In Mount Holly, Peter Berger is running against Jennifer Matthews for a three-year seat on the Select Board.
Poultney has a three-way race for a one-year seat on the Select Board, with incumbent George Miller challenged by Tyler-Joseph Ballard and Carol Bunce.
Rutland Town School Board member Nicole McPhee hopes to defend her two-year seat against Timothy Hammond.
Tinmouth’s only race concerns a three-year seat on the Mill River Unified Union School District Board. Carolyn Feury and Amy Martone are squaring off for the spot being vacated by outgoing board member Grant Reynolds.
“He’s 80 years old and said it’s time for somebody else,” Tinmouth Town Clerk Gail Fallar said. “Everyone else is running as an incumbent and there are no challengers.”
Wallingford voters have several races to decide, starting with Selectman William Brooks facing a challenge from John McClallen for his three-year seat and Mark Tessier challenging Selectman Bruce Duchesne for a two-year seat. Liz Filskov is looking to unseat Paul Rondinone for a three-year term on the Mill River Union Unified School District Board. Finally, Lee Perry and Jill Stone-Teer are both running for delinquent tax collector.
In West Rutland, Selectman William Kulig has challenged Board Chairman Sean Barrows for a three-year seat on the board. However, Kulig is not necessarily vacating his one-year seat — he has filed to run again, as has fellow incumbent Nick Notte. They face a challenge by former town clerk Jayne Pratt.
Keith Whitcomb, Patrick McArdle and Kate Barcellos also contributed to this article.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
