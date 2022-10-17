A man sentenced to 15 to 35 years in prison after beating another man to death with a baseball bat is back in jail on a domestic assault charge.
Lucas White, 35, pleaded not guilty last week in Rutland criminal court to a single felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
Based on previous felony convictions for manslaughter, third-degree arson and burglary, the charge includes a habitual offender enhancement, which carries the potential of a life sentence. He was ordered held without bail.
Police say they responded Oct. 11 to a report of a family fight on Evergreen Avenue and found White in a vehicle with a crying woman. White claimed the woman had been frightened by someone trying to steal her wallet, according to affidavits. The woman initially backed this statement, police said, before a teenage girl at the scene described White choking the woman and hitting her in the face.
The girl told police White had threatened that if he went to jail, he would have someone else kill them, according to affidavits. Police said that both the woman and girl sobbed hysterically while talking to them, and that the girl was crying so hard she struggled to catch her breath to speak.
White’s manslaughter conviction stemmed from a 2006 incident in which he set out to collect a debt from Leo Turer in Proctor and assaulted him after an accomplice slashed Turer’s tires to prevent his escape. White beat Turer with a baseball bat, robbing him of $239, and leaving him in his car on the side of Florence Road. Turer died nine days later.
White was sentenced to 13 to 15 years in Turer’s death and another 2 to 20 in a deal that settled 15 outstanding charges against him. Turer’s family was sharply critical of the deal at the time, calling it a “cop-out” and objecting to the charge having been downgraded to manslaughter from first-degree murder. Then-Rutland County state’s attorney James Mongeon said there were a number of issues with the case that affected the likeliness of a conviction on the more serious charges.
